Several people had to spend the night in the Hanging Lake tunnel, on Interstate 70 about midway through Glenwood Canyon, after mudslides shut down the interstate Thursday evening.
According to Colorado Department of Transportation Communications Director Matt Inzeo, 29 people were caught in the tunnel at about 9 p.m. Thursday.
“That is not an inclusive number of everyone who was in the canyon,” Inzeo said with regard to the situation at the time the mudslides occurred.
There are no known injuries or fatalities at this time as a result of the mudslides, he said.
“We are trying to gain operational access throughout the canyon,” Inzeo said. “We have been moving people to safe locations, if not fully evacuating, just depending on where they are and that sort of remains the focus for now.”
Walt Stowe, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said Friday morning that the sheriff’s office, along with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, safely evacuated individuals from the Hanging Lake Tunnel at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning in a RFTA bus.
Those individuals were transported to the Glenwood Springs Recreational Center where the Red Cross was on scene to assist any individuals in need.
“There is a fully operational CDOT center in there and it's staffed 24 hours a day,” Stowe said of Hanging Lake Tunnel where the motorists were trapped. “It’s not like they were in some dark gloomy place for eight hours. …There’s EMTs on board in there, fire engines and everything else.”
Stowe also was unaware of any injuries or fatalities as a result of the mudslides.
The interstate east of Glenwood Canyon remains closed, indefinitely.
"Motorists should avoid the area and use the recommended northern alternate route," a CDOT alert states. "Travelers should plan on a lengthy closure due to the significant slides and rain in the forecast. Closure points continue to be at exits 87 (West Rifle), 109 (Canyon Creek), 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero)."
Eastbound traffic is being required to exit in west Rifle, at mile marker 87, and diverted to U.S. Highway 6. From there, motorists traveling to Denver are encouraged to take a northern route along State Highway 13 to Craig, then eastward on U.S. 40 through Steamboat Springs to Kremmling. State Highway 9 southward from Kremmling allows drivers to rejoin I-70 at Silverthorne.
Westbound motorists are encouraged to follow the northern route as well, but in the opposite way, from Silverthorne to Kremmling to Steamboat Springs to Craig to west Rifle.
The Aspen Daily News has reached out to CDOT for further information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.