Not even 12 hours after announcing the reopening of the stretch of the Interstate 70 corridor in Glenwood Canyon Monday morning, the Colorado Department of Transportation had to again close the highway on Monday evening when a spot fire near Exit 116 broke out.
But by about 8 p.m., the interstate was again open to traffic, though Dotsero truck parking remained closed and CDOT had issued warnings of “smoky haze.”
The incident flared up in Glenwood Canyon — not Cottonwood Pass, as had been rumored — and was snuffed out relatively quickly, according to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Walt Stowe.
Responding agencies were scrambling to learn more Monday evening just before 7 p.m., but one thing was clear: The new fire was a separate incident from the Grizzly Creek Fire, which was responsible for the initial, unprecedented two-week closure of the highway.
“Yes, I-70 is closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero for helicopter operations as they’re addressing some flare-ups,” said Stacia Sellers, CDOT central 70 communications manager Monday evening. “We anticipate this being a short-term closure.”
Stowe was optimistic that the incident would not result in a closure of more than a few hours.
“Right now, we’re hoping it’s only about a two-hour closure. They have air resources going to the scene. It’s at mile-marker 127,” he said. “Of course, with dark coming in … we’re hitting it as quick as we can before it gets dark.”
CDOT at 7 a.m. Monday had announced the reopening of the interstate. The Grizzly Creek Fire, which broke out Aug. 10 with flames dangerously close to the highway, has since grown to 30,719 acres but is also 33% contained, according to the incident command team.
Even amid four wildfires in Colorado alone that have each consumed more than 10,000 acres and the myriad monstrous burn areas in California, the Grizzly Creek Fire became the No. 1 priority at a national level because of the associated interstate closure. In addition to the Glenwood Canyon blaze, the Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction remains the second-largest fire in Colorado’s recorded history at 133,783 acres — 209 square miles — and 44% contained Monday. To the north, near Fort Collins, the Cameron Peak Fire rages without any containment at 20,118 acres. And just one day after that fire broke out, on Aug. 14, the Williams Fork Fire near Hot Sulphur Springs in Grand County was only 3% contained at 11,048 acres.
Those don’t account for the smaller incidents that have sparked responses, closures and evacuations in recent days. In the Roaring Fork Valley, the Red Canyon Fire temporarily led to evacuation orders in the Spring Valley area on Wednesday.
CDOT operations section chief Jeff Surber said Monday during a virtual community update on the Grizzly Creek Fire that the incident command team continues to pay attention to the Red Canyon Fire, as lightning warning levels are at their highest.
“We continue to check the Red Canyon Fire from a few days ago. It’s looking really good over there,” he said, noting the weather forecast for the next several days. “We’ll be watching that and taking actions as appropriate.”
As of 7:36 p.m. Monday, according to COtrip.org, the stretch between Glenwood Springs and Dotsero remained closed due to wildfire activity.
In its press release Monday announcing the interstate’s reopening, CDOT emphasized that “it is critical for motorists to pay attention to the roadway and follow signage and traffic guidance through the canyon.”
Additionally, there was an eastbound detour between Hanging Lake Tunnel (mile-marker 125) and near No Name Tunnel (mile-marker 117.6) that would have contributed to slower speeds and longer travel times. Ostensibly, that detour would resume with any reopening of the interstate.
Rest areas in the canyon also remained closed regardless of the highway’s status to traffic, and drivers would not have been able to use exit ramps. CDOT encouraged people to plan accordingly during their travels, as they will not allow people to stop anywhere on I-70 in the canyon.
“The interstate is too narrow to allow stopped vehicles along the roadway, and Colorado State Patrol troopers will assist in watching for motorists who attempt to stop,” the press release states.
Fire and CDOT officials both have warned repeatedly of the increased danger of rockfall and mudslides because of the damage to the vegetation in the canyon, and future repairs requiring future intermittent highway closures are likely. Monday evening’s spot fire, too, was not completely unexpected, given the area’s near-record drought levels.
Aerial operations cannot occur with active traffic on the roadway — nor after dark. In addition to the firefighting efforts initiated to combat the new fire Monday evening, they’re also utilized to replace power poles and require closing the interstate.
Projected thunderstorms this week could also trigger additional safety closures — assuming Monday’s flare-up is successfully contained.
“Although CDOT has carefully reviewed the hazards affecting I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, the roadway is a changing environment. Even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides, debris flows or rock slides in the burn area,” the press release notes, encouraging travelers to “pay close attention to weather forecasts.”
The Glenwood Canyon bike path also is closed at this time. Rafting, kayaking and other river recreation activities on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon have been suspended.
CDOT will continue to monitor conditions in the canyon and will restrict traffic when necessary to maintain safety for the traveling public. On Sunday afternoon, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office lifted the No Name evacuation orders, and residents were able to return to their homes.