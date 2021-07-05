Eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is now open.
“Speed limits through the impacted areas are reduced to 40 mph in order to keep residual dust down,” Tracy Trulove, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson, said via email Sunday. “Please take it slow as dust will still be present following the clean up efforts at these locations. Due to the potential for rain in the forecast tomorrow, Grizzly Creek, Shoshone rest areas and the recreation path will remain closed.”
Since two mudslides in as many days forced the closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon June 26 and 27, it seems there’s been an update regarding the closure or open-status of the stretch of highway ever since.
It’s a reality professionals expected in the aftermath of the Grizzly Creek Fire last August, which left significant burn-scar areas ripe for debris flow. In addition to closures in response to mudslides, CDOT has also enacted safety closures in the Glenwood Canyon stretch of I-70 due to flash flood warnings — and it’s not just out of an abundance of caution but rather preparing for what increasingly feels like an eventuality.
On Saturday, five mudslides were reported, again closing the area overnight.
“Yesterday, I think they went into a warning and 10 minutes later there was a debris flow,” Trulove said via phone Sunday. “Nobody wants to be caught in that, and if you saw the amount of debris, I think it’s fortunate that there hasn’t been something more serious.”
While an inconvenience for travelers, Trulove emphasized the multi-jurisdictional cooperation in the safety efforts.
“Locals are really going to have to get used to this ops plan. I can assure you, it’s been a pretty huge collaboration with Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield County,” she said. “Everybody has really worked hard to make sure semis aren’t getting up Independence Pass.”
Among those efforts is from Pitkin County and Eagle County, each of which have had to put in extra effort to ensure commercial and oversized vehicles do not inappropriately use Independence Pass or Cottonwood Pass, respectively.
“Eagle has a whole closure plan in place when they see the canyon start to be impacted. They are up there also monitoring traffic on Cottonwood … they're still allowing passenger vehicles to travel Cottonwood, so long as everyone is minding their p’s and q’s,” she said.