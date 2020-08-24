After an unprecedented two-week closure due to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is again open to motorists.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the limited reopening Monday morning. The I-70 closure began Monday, Aug. 10, when the Grizzly Creek Fire started burning along the highway between Glenwood Springs, at mile marker 116, and Gypsum, at mile marker 140.
Travelers will encounter a lower speed limit and should anticipate more safety closures after rains or other weather. Motorists should also plan for not being able to stop at rest areas in the canyon, due to rockfall and other hazards.
In its press release Monday, CDOT emphasized that "it is critical for motorists to pay attention to the roadway and follow signage and traffic guidance through the canyon."
Additionally, there is an eastbound detour is between Hanging Lake Tunnel (mile marker 125) and near No Name Tunnel (mile marker 117.6) that will contribute to slower speeds and longer travel times.
Rest areas in the canyon remain closed, and drivers will not be able to use exit ramps, so CDOT encourages people to plan accordingly during their travels, as they will not people to stop anywhere on I-70 in the canyon.
"The interstate is too narrow to allow stopped vehicles along the roadway, and Colorado State Patrol troopers will assist in watching for motorists who attempt to stop," the press release states.
Fire and CDOT officials both have warned repeatedly of the increased danger of rockfall and mudslides because of the damage to the vegetation in the canyon, and future repairs requiring future intermittent highway closures are likely.
Aerial operations to replace power poles, for instance, require closing the interstate. Projected thunderstorms this week could also trigger safety closures.
"Although CDOT has carefully reviewed the hazards affecting I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, the roadway is a changing environment. Even minimal amounts of rain could trigger mudslides, debris flows or rock slides in the burn area," the press release says, encouraging travelers to "pay close attention to weather forecasts."
The Glenwood Canyon bike path is also closed at this time. Rafting, kayaking and other river recreation activities on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon have been suspended.
CDOT will continue to monitor conditions in the canyon and will restrict traffic when necessary to maintain safety for the traveling public. The Grizzly Creek Fire as of Monday was 31% contained at 30,362 acres. On Sunday afternoon, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office lifted the No Name evacuations orders, and residents were able to return to their homes.