At about 5:15 a.m. Friday, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 70 was again open in both directions — but underscored that officials were “closely monitoring weather forecasts” and were prepared to issue another safety closure similar to the one that closed the mountain corridor Wednesday afternoon.
On Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, and CDOT responded with the safety closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon. Should the National Weather Service again issue a flash flood warning, CDOT will again close I-70.
CDOT reported no new debris flows in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday despite significant rainfall throughout the day, and spokeswoman Tracy Trulove said Thursday that crews would be sweeping the canyon that evening in hopes of being able to reopen the interstate.