After being closed since late July, Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon — if all goes according to plan — should reopen Saturday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday.
However, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, exactly what that reopening will look like remains unclear.
“We don’t have more details than what’s in the update because we don’t know,” Elise Thatcher, CDOT region 3 communications manager, said in an interview late Wednesday afternoon. “It’s not that we know and we don’t want to tell people, it’s that we don’t know yet.”
According to CDOT’s official Glenwood Canyon safety closure update issued Wednesday, engineering teams have “confirmed” I-70 can accommodate one lane of westbound traffic after all debris is removed from the roadway and temporary barriers, rockfall protection and other roadway safety devices are installed around it.
CDOT engineers confirmed Wednesday that I-70’s eastbound infrastructure could also accommodate one lane of traffic — but only after approximately 100 feet of roadway embankment was reconstructed.
Thatcher said CDOT hoped to reopen two lanes, in total, by Saturday— one for westbound motorists and one for eastbound motorists — but made clear such a configuration was not a guarantee.
“There are so many factors that have to be completed and evaluated before Saturday, that’s why an exact configuration is still being determined,” Thatcher said.
On July 29, strong storms moved through Glenwood Canyon, dousing last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area with heavy rainfall. The inclement weather triggered multiple mudslides and debris flows — some 150 feet wide and upwards of 10 to 12 feet deep — onto several portions of I-70.
The critical roadway has been completely shut down since the night of July 29.
Wednesday morning, Polis surveyed the damage — in person — alongside CDOT and other state officials.
“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority,” Polis said in a news release issued Wednesday. “This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school and homes along the western slope. CDOT and state emergency operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway.”
According to a statement provided to the Aspen Daily News by Deputy Press Secretary Victoria Graham, Polis received “near daily briefings” on I-70’s closure since the mudslides first occurred.
“These briefings have included drone footage, photos and a progress report of the clean-up efforts,” the statement reads. “The governor has attempted to visit the closure several times but was grounded due to the continuous monsoons that caused the damage in the first place.”
Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District Rep. Lauren Boebert was also scheduled to tour I-70’s damage through Glenwood Canyon, in person, Wednesday afternoon.
Earlier this week, crews successfully hauled more than 100 loads of debris — each weighing roughly 13 tons — from the east and westbound lanes at mile-marker 123.5 (Blue Gulch). CDOT has utilized mile-markers 119 (No Name) and 133 (Dotsero) as temporary dumpsites for debris.
In the days ahead, crews will continue to remove debris from I-70’s eastbound lanes between the Hanging Lake Tunnel and Bair Ranch.
“All of our focus is fixing this right at hand, but I also think we have to engage in conversations about fixing this long term,” said Ben Stout, Rep. Boebert’s communications director, in an interview Tuesday. “While this is the worst we’ve seen in a while, this certainly isn’t the first and it won’t be the last time we’ll see this bottleneck happen ... We’ve got to find a long term solution, and it would be great if that received the same bipartisan support.”