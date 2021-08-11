Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will reopen Saturday afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning.
I-70 through the canyon has been closed since July 29 after storm cells moved through the area, triggering multiple mudslide and rockfall events in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area. The CDOT news release did not say definitively whether one lane would be reopening to metered eastbound and westbound traffic, or if two lanes would be available to accommodate unmetered, two-way traffic.
"CDOT crews and agency partners are focused on trying to open one lane in each direction by sometime Saturday. There are several steps required before that can take place on Saturday, so CDOT will continue to update the traveling public as we work towards this goal," a news release says. "Weather will also play a vital role in what a reopening will look like."
Clearing and ultimately reopening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is a top transportation priority, Polis said in a prepared statement. "This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school and homes along the Western Slope," he said.
“As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation,” the governor added.
Early this week, the Federal Highway Administration approved $11.6 million to Colorado to aid in I-70’s cleanup and reconstruction efforts earlier after Polis on Friday requested $116 million in federal funding through a disaster declaration. Though only 10% has been released so far, more money is expected to be forthcoming.
The announcement of the I-70 reopening was mentioned briefly at the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners' regular meeting today, which began at noon.
"For the traveling public, don't be in a hurry to get through Glenwood Canyon," said Commissioner Patti Clapper. "It's going to be time consuming."
This is a developing story and will be updated.