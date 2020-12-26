The pandemic may have iced some opportunities to get into the holiday spirit in a traditional sense in Aspen this season, but there are plenty of places in the valley to lace up a pair of skates and take a twirl around a rink or a pond.
Snowmass Village offers two maintained skating rinks, in Base Village and in Town Park Station on the site of its tennis courts. Like all of the rinks in the Roaring Fork Valley listed here, the ice is free to use.
The rink in Base Village is open daily, Sunday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There’s often plenty of activity in the vicinity of the skating rink, which lends to an overall upbeat vibe that’s welcoming to all abilities. The local skating clubs have performed here, as have visiting professionals.
The rink’s Game of Stones curling series continues into February.
Check here for more: aspensnowmass.com/while-you-are-here/events/game-of-stones
Capacity at the Base Village rink is limited to 30 people at a time, and free skate rentals are available from the 1959 Airstream Caravanner. A “skating disco party” featuring DJ Tenza is planned for today from 3 to 6 p.m., according to thecollectivesnowmass.com
At the Snowmass Recreation Center in Town Park, 2735 Brush Creek Road, free skating and/or pick-up hockey games are available daily from 9 a.m. until 8:15 p.m. The policy is “BYOS” (bring your own skates) and reservations and masks are required by going here.
Carbondale
Two skating opportunities await in Carbondale, at the Gus Darien Ice Arena and the newly opened downtown corner rink at 4th and Main Streets.
During summer, the Gus Darien Arena on County Road 100 thumps with activity during its Thursday night rodeos, which begin with the staking out of a spot at dawn and end with dusty barrel racing, in the perfect dusk of a balmy evening.
In the winter, skating is the thing on the flooded rodeo grounds turned ice sheet that gets plenty of use by skaters, hockey players and broomball enthusiasts.
Gus Darien Ice Arena is open for skating from noon until 9 p.m. today, Monday and Wednesday and from noon until 7:30 p.m.on Dec. 27 and 29. The rink has specific pick-up hockey hours on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday nights. Check the calendar at carbondalerec.com/gus-darien-arena/
Masks are “highly recommended at all times” while on the ice, and skaters are asked to practice social distancing. The arena will not be available for private rentals this season due to the pandemic.
Downtown on a frozen plaza at 4th and Main Streets, a 10-skaters maximum will be allowed on the small rink that just opened for the season. It’s open daily from noon until 9 p.m. No stick sports allowed here due to its size.
Skate rentals, $3 a day, are through the Carbondale Recreation Center and are sanitized between each use, the facility promises. Selection limited and is first come first served.
In Redstone Park along Redstone Boulevard, the ice rink is up and going, with a small shack filled with used ice skates available during the daylight hours when the rink is open.
Silver Circle iced for now
While the sheet of ice at the Silver Circle, located adjacent to C.P. Burger in downtown Aspen, was shimmering on a cold Thursday morning, skating has been suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19, an employee at the restaurant where skates are normally rented, said Thursday.
A free skating session that was announced this week for Dec. 31 at the Aspen Ice Garden has also been canceled, according to the city of Aspen. At the Aspen Recreation Center’s NHL regulation-sized Lewis Ice Arena, there are currently no daily admissions (other than for pass holders) nor rental skates. Reservations are required for pass holders. https://www.aspenrecreation.com/activities/public-skate
Replay Sports, 465 N. Mill St., #11, is a good source for used skates, and having your own pair opens up opportunities for random spontaneous twirls around “pop-up ice.”
A pond behind Harmony Park in west Aspen draws regular pick-up hockey games on the surface that’s dutifully maintained by a few broom-toting local parents. The recent spate of cold temperatures have provided a solid, appealing and free sheet of ice.