The Basalt Public Arts Commission was looking for something temporary for its public arts exhibition “in this doldrums kind of year,” said Watkins Fulk-Gray, a planner for Basalt and the town’s staff liaison to the arts board.
In partnership with Basalt Regional Library, BPAC recently sponsored two ice sculpture artists to carve blocks of ice resembling wildlife of the West for its “Basalt Wildlife on Ice” temporary installation.
Redstone artist Thomas Barlow and Parker resident Michael Bickelhaupt’s osprey and fox held forth outside the library beginning this week, while a bear stood watch near Alpine Bank, and an icy Willits wolf made his presence known in Triangle Park.
Some of the sculptures survived the recent warm spell intact; others weren’t so lucky but the alliance between the two groups continues regardless of the weather.
“There is value to temporary art. People have to get out and see them. They only last until they melt,” Fulk-Gray said.
The library created complementary programming through an interactive sculpture hunt that featured lantern kits (to be placed near the sculptures) and maps to the icy Basalt attractions.
The 100 lantern kits, intended for families to make together at home, were scooped up in days. The kits are one part of a larger program.
Today at 10:30 a.m. is “Adventures on Ice Online,” a story time for infants to children 5 years of age. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org
Or call 970-927-4311.
“We wanted to give families something to do that’s outside and safe and that they can do on their own time,” said Caroline Cares, youth services librarian.
Currently at the library, 14 Midland, Ave., there is curbside pickup available and limited browsing and computer use.
For “Basalt Wildlife on Ice,” Cares created a scavenger hunt coloring page activity worksheet in English and Spanish that includes “little riddles to solve to find where the ice sculptures are,” she said. Just in case, there’s an answer key on the back.
Scanning a QR code after coloring each animal directs the user to video fun facts.
Cares said she was pleased at the public interest in the ice sculptures and the scavenger hunt, and is interested in subsequent partnerships with BPAC.
“We reach a certain amount of people who are used to coming to the library. (BPAC) have a whole other network they can reach,” she said Tuesday.
That 40 scavenger hunt booklets, out of the 100 produced, were picked up in two days should be considered “really successful in terms of our programming.”
Watkins-Gray said BPAC’s financial contribution was $10,000 and that the project aligned with the group’s mission of getting art in front of people, for whatever duration.
That guiding principle aligns with its statement: “Basalt Public Arts Commission is a public arts program — including both the visual and performing arts that strengthens, unifies and celebrates community identity, sense of place and economic development. BPAC works with the Basalt Town Council, committees, boards, and local organizations to implement a public arts program for the benefit of the Basalt community.”
According to Cares, “We wouldn’t have been able to hire the ice sculpturists without their help.”
BPAC’s funding is authorized by the town through its annual budget process. According to its website, “Basalt Town Council voted in 2015 to designate 1% of all qualifying capital town improvements to place public art, free and available to everyone to raise our quality of life and add to Basalt’s cultural economy.”