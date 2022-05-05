The Aspen Institute has announced the first group of speakers participating in the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival, set for June 25 to July 1.
The festival will return to a full-scale, in-person setting at the Aspen Meadows campus for the first time since 2019. A scaled-down version of the event was held last year due to the pandemic.
“This year, more programming will take place in open-air tents and venues that bring in the Rocky Mountain scenery,” according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The release says the Aspen Ideas Festival is built around six substantive core themes: heat, power, connection, trust, money and beauty. The festival is now held in partnership with NBCUniversal News Group, which replaces The Atlantic magazine, its former partner.
The release adds, more than 300 speakers are ultimately set to attend, including leaders and innovators spanning policymaking, business, the arts, science, education and more.
More speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, the release says. Among the confirmed participants:
• Jessica Alba, actress and founder, The Honest Company.
• Marin Alsop, chief conductor, Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra; Harman-Eisner artist in residence, The Aspen Institute.
• Austin Channing Brown, author of “I’m Still Here.”
• Anjan Chatterjee, chair of neurology, University of Pennsylvania.
• Eva Chen, vice president of fashion and shopping partnerships, Instagram.
• Elizabeth Economy, senior advisor (for China), U.S. Department of Commerce.
• Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, International Monetary Fund.
• Michael Green, architect.
• Richard Haas, president, Council on Foreign Relations.
• Neal Katyal, Paul and Patricia Saunders Professor of Law, Georgetown University; partner, Hogan Lovells US LLP.
• Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director, AAPI Equity Alliance; co-founder, Stop AAPI Hate.
• Sarah Lewis, assistant professor, history of art and architecture and African-American studies, Harvard University; founder, The Vision & Justice Project.
• U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming.
• Frank Luntz, American political consultant.
• John McWhorter, professor of linguistics, English and comparative literature, Columbia University; author, “Words on the Move.”
• Noah Oppenheim, president, NBC News.
• Eboo Patel, founder and president, Interfaith Youth Corp.
• Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.
• Paulina Porizkova, former supermodel, writer and actor.
• U.S. Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Florida.
• Vlad Tenev, CEO, Robinhood.
• Kristine Tompkins, founder, Tompkins Conservation; former CEO of Patagonia.
• Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and CEO, Bumble.
Last year, the festival and NBCU News Group announced a multi-year, multi-platform partnership that includes an editorial and programming collaboration “to jointly create engaging and informative festival content and even further extend the reach of the festival’s on-the-ground events, partners and sponsors to audiences across NBCU News Group’s wide-reaching broadcast, cable, digital, audio and streaming platforms,” the release states.
Top anchors and journalists from NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC and Noticias Telemundo participating in the festival this year include: Kristin Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend Today” and NBC News chief White House correspondent; Andrew Ross Sorkin, co-anchor of CNBC’s “Squawk Box;” Jenna Bush Hager, co-anchor of “The Today Show,” NBC; Sara Eisen, anchor of “Closing Bell,” CNBC; Julia Boorstin, senior media and tech correspondent, CNBC; and Jacob Soboroff, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent.
Joining headline speakers and participating in the Aspen Ideas Festival will be fellows from all over the United States and around the world, “selected for their work, accomplishments and ability to transform ideas into action,” the release adds.
For more information, visit aspenideas.org.