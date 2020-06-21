A motorist who was killed in a two-vehicle accident near Holland Hills on Friday has been identified.
Pitkin County Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen released a brief statement on Sunday morning saying that the deceased person was Susan Gordy of Chicago. No other information was provided.
On Friday, authorities said the cause of death was accidental due to multiple injuries sustained during the collision.
A car pulling onto Highway 82 from Bishop Road was struck by another vehicle traveling on the highway in the two-car wreck, according to Ron Ryan, undersheriff with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle turning onto the highway was pronounced dead on scene, according to Pitkin County Coroner Steve Ayers, while the passenger in that vehicle was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital with critical injuries and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction.
The driver of the vehicle on the highway also had critical injuries and was taken to Valley View Hospital, officials said.
The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour after the crash, with one lane of westbound traffic reopening at around 2:20 p.m., according to the Pitkin Alert community notification system.
Eastbound lanes did not reopen until about 4:45 p.m. With both of those upvalley lanes closed, Aspen-bound traffic was being turned around before the crash site.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.