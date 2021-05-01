The name of the 66-year-old Snowmass man who died Friday morning on Highway 82 at milepost 20 is pending release from the Eagle County Coroner’s Office after notification of kin, authorities said Saturday.
The accident, which is being investigated as a medical issue, occurred in Eagle County and was described as a “single vehicle versus a tree,” said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler.
Cutler said the driver was going east on Highway 82 when he veered into the other lane of traffic and eventually traveled 70 feet off the road. He did not strike any vehicle in the westbound lane, the trooper said.
The man was unresponsive and without a heartbeat at the scene, said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson, though lifesaving measures continued for 20 minutes.
The vehicle, a black 2015 Subaru Forester, struck the tree, part of a line of trees along the Tree Farm property, at a low rate of speed, Thompson said. The car was still running when rescuers arrived.
“One thing is we’re probably very lucky nothing happened or that he went into the Whole Foods parking lot, or the bus stop,” Thompson said Saturday. The chief said he believed an autopsy would be required.
CSP’s Cutler did not know whether the deceased resided in Snowmass or Snowmass Village.