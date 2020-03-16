The closure of the state’s ski resorts for at least one week by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to slow the spread of COVID-19 has sent shock waves through the community. While some locals took the news in stride that was dropped Saturday night like an explosive tossed into Highland Bowl, others have more questions than answers.
From a safe social distance, ADN contributing editor Madeleine Osberger queried Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co.’s vice president of communications, about the likelihood of a reopening, a pass holder rebate and the fate of its on-mountain restaurant food.
Aspen Daily News: Is there a chance you will reopen any of the mountains this season, following the one-week closure mandated by the governor?
JH: As we have done with early openings and late closings over the years, if we can be open we will be open. We will await word from the Governor's office and be ready to go if can reopen. We will remain nimble in our operations and determine what we will open if and when that time comes.
ADN: If so, would you be able to operate without your J1 visa holders? Would staffing be similar to how it’s done during the extended ski seasons?
JH: Yes we can open without the J1s. We will be able to move staff around to fill positions once we decide what we would open.
ADN: If you can’t or don't reopen, would you consider offering a partial refund to any of your pass holders?
JH: We do not know how we will be addressing this yet. If we reopen this won't be an issue. We will continue to look at this and work toward a fair and equitable solution.
ADN: Will uphill access continue unabated, or are there any changes in effect?
JH: Uphilling is similar to what it is pre-season or after the season. There are no skier services. Individuals on the mountains need to be responsible for their own actions and would need to call 911 if there is a need for assistance. We will not have ski patrol available. We would ask that everyone be extra cautious as any serious medical emergency could take resources from what may become a thinly stretched health care system.
ADN: Has Aspen Skiing Co. been in contact with other ski area operators in the state about COVID-19? Are we seeing some unity among business “rivals?” In terms of “we are all in this together?”
JH: Yes, we have been in contact with many resorts sharing best practices and working together. This is not something unique to this situation.
ADN: Certainly the on-mountain restaurants are flush with food they had planned to use in the near future. Any plans for how it will be used or whether it will be donated to individuals or an organization?
JH: We are working on plans to prioritize what we do with any perishable foods.
ADN: How many Aspen Skiing Co. employees are impacted by this turn of events? How will they be compensated and is there any change to how that will be administered?
JH: Every Aspen Skiing Co. employee is impacted by this. We are working closely with our employees on all pay and benefits questions and will communicate directly with them.
ADN: Is this event unprecedented in company history — can you think of anytime when there was something, even of a lesser magnitude, that had such a direct impact on operations?
JH: In my time with Aspen Skiing Co., I have personally never experienced anything this disruptive to our company or this community. I know that we can all come together and weather this storm and we will hopefully come out stronger and more resilient on the other side.
ADN: Finally, will this temporary or seasonal shutdown affect how SkiCO does business in the future (such as perhaps changing the capital improvements schedule)?
JH: It is too early to determine how this might impact our future plans.