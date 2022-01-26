Pitkin County’s total population only grew by 210 residents, or 1.2%, from 2010 to 2020, a state demographer said Tuesday.
Nancy Gedeon, of the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, provided a breakdown of basic data from the 2020 Census during a work session presentation to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. Pitkin County officials are in the process of objecting to the latest Census results based on the belief that certain areas and neighborhoods were not counted, but the formal objection process is only now getting underway.
“I know that’s a source of concern for some in Pitkin County,” Gedeon said, later adding, “It’s unexpected, shocking when the actual Census comes out and it doesn’t match your expectations.”
The count for Pitkin County in the 2020 Census totaled 17,358, up slightly from 2010’s 17,148. The 2000 Census recorded 14,872 residents countywide.
“You had one of your lowest growth rates ever in the last decade,” Gedeon said.
Comparatively, the United States saw growth of 22.7 million, or 7.4%, to put the nation’s population at 331.5 million. Colorado, meanwhile, grew by 744,500, or 14.8%, placing the state’s population at nearly 5.8 million.
Gedeon said most of the state’s growth occurred on the Front Range, from Larimer County in the north, through the Denver area, and south to Colorado Springs.
“Each county in the state has different things going on,” Gedeon said.
While Pitkin only grew by 1.2%, neighboring counties showed significant increases. The Census placed Garfield’s population growth at 9.4% and Eagle’s at 6.8%.
Within Pitkin County, there were increases within the municipalities: Aspen grew by 346 residents, Snowmass Village by 270 residents and Basalt by 136 residents. Unincorporated Pitkin County lost 542 residents, an 8% drop, Gedeon said.
She shared information related to race and ethnicity. Pitkin County residents who are “White Alone” account for 83% of the population. Garfield and Eagle’s “White Alone” residents comprise 62.6% and 65%, respectively, of their populations, which are close to the state average (65.1%).
Gedeon also spoke briefly about employment figures. From 2008 to 2019, Pitkin County lost 380 workers. In other words, there were more people working in the county at the onset of the Great Recession than in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic came into play.
Employment gains over the 11-year period occurred in accommodations and food service (539), local government (516) and arts, entertainment and recreation (344). Losses occurred in construction (716) and waste management (872).
Gedeon said roughly 7,000 Pitkin County workers actually live within the county, while another 11,000 workers commute from other counties for Pitkin jobs.
Commissioner Steve Child said he found the data interesting, but added that he’d like to see information about the actual daily population of the county, which would include second-homeowners and tourists. The total figure would be closer to 50,000, he suggested.
“Of course, those people don’t get counted in the Census,” he said.
Upcoming retreat
In other business at Tuesday’s meeting, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock went over a list of topics to be discussed at commissioners’ upcoming annual retreat, which is set for Feb. 2-3 at Aspen City Hall.
The list includes, but is not limited to, workforce sustainability issues, including affordable housing, transportation, health care and child care; future redevelopment of the Pitkin County Jail, including new systems for detainees with mental health issues; future redevelopment of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport; growth management; climate change; and topics related to the pandemic.
Commissioner Patti Clapper said county staff has identified around 130 government projects and initiatives, small and large, that are “in the queue” and she hopes that commissioners will spend retreat time prioritizing them. Part of the process of doing that will be deciding which ones have funding or can be funded.
Clapper, a longtime commissioner, said she’s tired of talking about project concepts without action. “It’s time to get things done,” she said.