Two men that looked like they were plucked from the ski hill stood atop the podium on Saturday after the Power of Two race, the less-strenuous, more-recreational leg of the Audi Power of Four at Aspen Snowmass.
They wore not athletic spandex, but baggy snow pants. In their hands were not skis — at least not in the traditional sense. They were splitboards, or a snowboard convertible into two skis. Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club products Zach Mobilian and Brandon Rohrbaugh — the “Splitiots” as they called themselves for the race — had done the unthinkable: won a ski endurance race on a snowboard.
“We’re proud to be snowboarders,” Mobilian said. “I don’t think a snowboarder’s ever podiumed in the Power of Two or Power of Four, so it was a really cool moment.”
Making the moment even more special was the week that led up to the race. Rohrbaugh had proposed to his girlfriend Kelsy Leary the preceding Sunday, and her birthday was Wednesday. Mobilian and Rohrbaugh, now both living in Seattle, had been celebrating all week — and the victory was the “icing on the cake,” Rohrbaugh said.
But the celebration, and the nature of their more domesticated lifestyle in a place without the tall peaks and valleys, had hindered the Splitiots’ training. Last year, they did the Power of Four but took more than nine hours to finish the near-24 mile trek that included 10,000 feet of elevation change.
In worse shape and taking a “fun” week, the duo opted for the easier Power of Two. They didn’t anticipate leading the 23-team pool. The Splitiots finished with a time of 5:16:17, 17 minutes ahead of second-place Jovial Jugaloons, made up of Zach Burns and Jeff Rutter.
“We decided to do Power of Two just to see what we could do,” Rohrbaugh said. “At the end we had a huge group of friends because they’re kind of celebrating the engagement, too, and they told us no one else had come in yet. We were just astonished.”
Joining the celebration at the finish line was Tyler Lindsay, a coach for Mobilian and Rohrbaugh growing up.
Lindsay was announcing finishers that day.
“When we crossed the finish line he had to do a double-take and was like, ‘Are you kidding me? I was proud of you boys for just doing this, but this is just insane,’” Rohrbaugh said. “He came over to our crowd, gave us a big hug, brought us a couple beers and just had a special moment. He’s the man — he’s kind of been my mentor my whole life and all these big life moments seemingly happen around him.”
But Lindsay also had a word of encouragement for the two for the future.
“Tyler said, ‘It’s been done on a splitboard, but no one ever does it again,’” Rohrbaugh said. “So there’s one little goal to try and knock out: do it again.”
In the proper Power of Four, twin brothers John and Pete Gaston won the men’s race by more than 30 minutes. John has now won each of the last 10 races, and this was the second time doing so alongside his brother. Jordan Gaston won the women’s division with Caroline Tory for North American besties, just a second ahead of second place according to RaceResult.com.
Josie Fisher and Ed Warren — under team moniker Warfish — won the Co-Ed division by more than an hour. Scorpionic Senders — Brian Chimileski and Kevin Roop — won the 45-and-up division. Wesley Perkins and Griffin Bailey — Speedy balls — won the under-18 bracket.
In the Power of Two, Chemo Skimo composed of Nicole Olexa and Shannon Fonger won the women’s division and ShineLine — Christine and Frank Shine — won the Co-Ed. Brendan Cusick and Greg Deem won the above-44 age group for team P2 T2 and For Heaven’s Sake — Aurora and Orion Cherney — won the under-18 group.