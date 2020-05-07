Despite fire bans, an abandoned campfire about 11 miles southwest of Carbondale ignited a wildfire near South Thompson Creek earlier this week.
Fifteen firefighters and a heavy helicopter Tuesday stopped the spread of the wildfire. While the fire, dubbed the Parsnip Fire, did not threaten any structures, it burned nearly 4 acres in heavy dead and downed aspen. Officials expect the fire to be fully contained by Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit.
“All lands in the White River National Forest are under fire restrictions, so the campers should not have even had a fire, let alone have left it unattended,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in the statement.
Current fire restrictions for the White River National Forest and all of Forest Service Region 2 prohibit campfires and charcoal fires of any type, as well as smoking outside of a building or vehicle.
The fire continues to be under investigation, and responsible parties will face potential fines and possible imprisonment, as well as paying restitution for the costs of suppressing the fire.
At 7:01 a.m. Wednesday, Pitkin and Eagle Counties issued a red flag warning for high winds and extreme fire conditions, to last at least until 9 p.m. that same day. A red flag warning is issued by the National Weather Service when “conditions may lead to especially dangerous wildfire growth,” according to its website, adding that a “combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.”
“No one should be having a campfire in the White River National Forest right now, but this incident illustrates the importance of never abandoning a campfire unless it is completely out,” Warner said.