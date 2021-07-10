Aside from a seasonal Halloween store temporarily setting up shop each fall, the Glenwood Springs Mall hasn’t welcomed too many new tenants over the last couple of years.
That’s not to say that the largely vacant building along Highway 6 and 24 in West Glenwood hasn’t caught the eye of interested developers.
According to email correspondence obtained by the Aspen Daily News through a Colorado Open Records Act request, Kensington Development Partners from Illinois contacted Glenwood Springs city staff earlier this year about possibly purchasing the mall from its current owner, Frank Woods.
It was Kensington’s development manager, Jared Eck, who contacted Glenwood Springs Assistant City Manager Jenn Ooton in January to express the company’s interest.
“We are a very active real estate developer out of Chicago, and we specialize in retail/mixed-use redevelopment and shopping center acquisitions,” Eck emailed Ooton on Jan. 14. “Through our retail relationships, we have several retailers that we do business with that have asked us to look into purchasing this mall in order to reinvigorate it and drive new tenant activity. We are in active discussions with the owner, Frank Woods, to purchase this property.”
According to Kensington’s website, the group has “developed over 69 projects totaling more than 8 million square feet of property.” Although most of its developments have occurred in Illinois, Kensington also has worked on projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Colorado (in Centennial).
Among its projects, Kensington Development Partners’ anchor tenants have included: Amazon Fresh, Kohl’s, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Dollar Tree, Lululemon, Silverspot Cinema and others. The Glenwood Springs Mall formerly housed a movie theater.
On April 21, Eck told Ooton in an email that Kensington had “come to an understanding with the seller on the terms of an acquisition of the Glenwood Springs Mall portion of his property.”
Then, in late May, Eck informed Ooton and Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon that Kensington was “making great progress” on purchasing the mall.
“We should be officially under contract within the next few weeks and will be reaching back out to your team then,” Eck wrote Ooton and Hanlon on May 27.
However, it’s not clear if Kensington and Woods have reached an agreement since then — or whether Kensington is still interested in the purchase.
A Kensington representative declined comment for this story last month and Eck did not return a request for comment on Friday. Woods also could not be reached for comment on Friday.
Previously, other developers, like Arizona-based CenterPointe Development, have expressed interest in the mall property, but were never able to execute a deal with Woods.
Patrick Conarro, CEO and Founder of ANEW Energy, also eyed the property for a renewable energy factory but abandoned the idea due to the mall’s close proximity to housing and retail.
“We were interested in the open space that was in there,” Conarro said Friday. “We can’t disrupt the neighborhood with … railcars and trucks flying around.”
While the future of the nearly empty Glenwood Springs Mall remains uncertain, the city’s urban renewal authority, which was formed to help reinvigorate the property, will meet again in September.
“We know that this is an important area for the community,” Bryana Starbuck, Glenwood Springs public information officer, said in an email Friday. “We believe that discussions continue between Frank Woods and potential buyers, and the city is hopeful to work with a partner to redevelop the Glenwood Mall.”