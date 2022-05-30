Immersed by the earth-like smell of soil into the rural forests of Thailand or the frenetic late-night soundtracks of music in a 1980s British club or the strange intensity of locking eyes with a bison as he knocks into furniture in a vacant American motel room, the art and stories presented in the Aspen Art Museum’s new exhibition are palpable.
Titled “Mountain/Time,” the 12-artist show brings together a group of moving image installations to explore ideas around remapping, migration, geographies, histories and the perception of time.
The exhibition — which opened Friday and will run through Sept. 11 — fills all three gallery floors of the museum and features video works, sounds, sculptures and various special effects. Each artist has their own gallery space, cultivating a distinct environment around their art and enhanced experience around their narrative.
“There’s a lot of storytelling in these works,” said Chrissie Iles, curator of the show. “And they’re telling stories that are often looking into archives and the past and various kinds of histories and geographies to talk about the future.”
Iles, the Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz curator at the Whitney Museum of American Art, was invited by AAM Director Nicola Lees to curate the exhibition. As a curator who aligns with Lees’ artist-centric vision for the museum, Iles described the making of “Mountain/Time” as a “responsive” process that allowed for her and the exhibiting artists to “engage with the magic of this place,” she said.
Thinking first about “place” — from the AAM as a building and entity to its site and surrounding mountains — Iles considered the open architecture and design of the museum and the constant awareness one has of the mountains’ presence. She explained how place is crucial to the curatorial process, stating that “where you are affects the way in which you see things in a museum.”
“Every museum is different; this is a special one — very special — and it’s very responsive,” Iles said. “And that is a gift to a curator being invited to make a show because it really makes you think about the work that the artists are making in a different way. You’re not being asked to fit into a box, you’re being asked to respond.”
Early on in the process, Iles found herself naturally seeking a response to the question of, “What are the mountains telling us?”
“The mountains are telling us something,” she said. “The mountains are telling us something to do with their own history, which is billions of years old.”
In collaboration with AAM Curator at Large Anisa Jackson and Assistant Curator Simone Krug, Iles researched the histories of the mountains spanning the Roaring Fork Valley, visiting the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, the Aspen Historical Society and Smuggler Mine. The curators also explored areas of Colorado past the valley, including the now ghost town of Deerfield — which is located 30 miles from Greeley and was once a Black majority settlement.
Gradually, stories around the mountains and meanings of time came together, Iles explained, and she started looking at the artists who were telling those stories through working with the moving image — often referred to as “time-based media.”
“What’s interesting about time-based installations is that it’s not cinema — it’s not like going to the movies — and it’s not the gallery with the lights on where you walk through paintings and sculptures and what’s on paper and then you leave,” Iles said. “It’s a very specific kind of space that operates between all of those spaces and creates something very different.”
She goes on to explain how the moving image presents a fairly layered way of working that artists are drawn to because they can do so much with it.
“And so the works are very much thinking about different futures, new futures and different ways of looking at the world through storytelling by taking things from the past and then reinterpreting them or transforming them,” Iles said.
“Mountain/Time” includes moving image works drawn from the Whitney Museum and the Rosenkranz Collection, as well as a few area-specific pieces or installation elements created for the Aspen exhibition specifically.
Featured in the exhibition are artists Kahlil Joseph, Kandis Williams, Arthur Jafa, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Tourmaline, Anicka Yi, Ian Cheng, Maia Ruth Lee, Clarissa Tossin, Mark Leckey, Doug Aitken and Alan Michelson.
While it’s not cinema, some of the works in “Mountain/Time” are more cinematic, Iles explained. In other cases, the video component presents something more performative or dance-oriented, as seen in Williams’ “Triadic Ballet” installation and Tossin’s “Ch’u Mayaa.”
“What you’ll see in these installations is photography, sculpture, something very painterly, dance, performance, drawing, sound — pay attention to the soundtracks when you’re walking through and listening, or sitting and listening,” Iles said. “It’s like every other medium is folded into this medium.”
As a “container for every other medium,” Illes said the moving image allows artists to make works and tell stories in a way that no other medium can.
These time-based installations, in turn, create a hybrid space where the viewer is fully encapsulated within the artists’ works and stories — that palpable experience spurred by different senses being activated in the different gallery rooms.
“When you walk into a room, you really absorb the atmosphere of the room, you watch the moving image, you know, the narrative that’s taking place but you’ll also notice, every room itself is its own world in a way,” Iles said. “So the environment becomes part of the story, and the story extends into the environment.”
Entering Arunanondchai’s gallery room for instance, the viewer can literally smell the exhibition before seeing and — depending on the video loop timing — sometimes even hearing the story on the screen. With the floors made of soil and walls constructed of a textured fabric, Arunanondchai creates this narrative place for the viewer to be in and physically experience the area of Thailand where most of his films were made.
For Arunanondchai, and exhibiting artists Williams and Michelson, the archive played a crucial role in the creation of their time-based works. The three artists joined Iles, along with film scholar and Director of Research Resources at the Whitney Farris Wahbeh Michael Gillespie, for a panel held Saturday at the AAM rooftop titled, “The Archive as Future Knowledge.”
Lots of additional programming is lined up throughout the duration of “Mountain/Time,” such as film screenings to be held in Smuggler Mine, as well as at The Arts Campus At Willits and Crystal Theatre in Carbondale. In conjunction with the exhibition, artist Cauleen Smith will partake in a residency at Anderson Ranch and have the opportunity to research the geology and ecology of the valley during her stay.
“What we wanted to do was make a series of film screenings around the show that really engaged with the cinematic in forms other than the fixed space of the gallery,” Iles said. “And it was also very important to us as curators to include the entire valley.”
As the first moving image exhibition to be cultivated in the valley, “Mountain/Time” is a show to spend time with, Illes explained.
“Everyone here is bringing their own histories and traditions of storytelling to the table as artists,” Iles said. “There are all kinds of interesting layers that you discover when you really spend time with this show.”