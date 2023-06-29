Basalt town government is taking action that addresses a key complaint by critics about the timing of the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project, but concerns remain about the scope of the project.
The town has shuffled the work schedule so that there’s less disruption to businesses this summer and, in theory, sets things up to be substantially completed and less disruptive in the summer of 2024. Representatives of many businesses on Midland Avenue, the town’s main street, have pleaded with town officials not to tear up the route during the heart of summer — the town’s busiest tourist season.
The town is accommodating that request by working with its contractor, Stutsman-Gerbaz Earthmoving Inc., to replace a water main and associated water services underneath Midland Avenue this summer, but delay replacement of sidewalks as well as curb and gutter, and the construction of pedestrian enhancements and traffic calming features until next spring.
Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said Wednesday the work on the underground utilities this summer will result in some minor disruptions and occasional traffic delays but two-way traffic flow will be maintained the majority of the time. He said the bulk of the project will be started in late winter or early spring 2024 and should be completed prior to the heart of the summer season.
The Basalt Town Council on Tuesday night approved a “notice of award” to Stutsman-Gerbaz for phase 2 of the project, which includes everything but the water main replacement. Contract negotiations are ongoing. Stutzman-Gerbaz’s bid came in at roughly $13 million. Officials of the town and contractor will work through the winter to try to whittle the price down.
While the timing has been addressed, critics are still pressing the town council on the scope of the project and how they think it will change Basalt’s character. It’s impossible to gauge the level of support or opposition that exists for the project, but it’s clear that a sizable contingent of critics exists. They are trying to force changes to the project through public comments at council meetings, petitions and letters to the editor of local newspapers. The full court press continued Tuesday during public comment.
Basalt resident Julie Wycoff told the council that the project threatens the “charm” of Basalt.
“Leave it alone. It’s got charm, it’s got access,” Wycoff said. “To start making some gentrification improvement takes away the charm. Everyone (else) is doing that. Leave something the way it is, to be appreciated by the community.”
The scope of the project is also increasing the cost, added Basalt resident Kathleen Cole. She urged the council at Tuesday night’s meeting to pare down the project.
“We’ve got to get it out of the stratosphere of $15 million, which is probably where it’s going to end up,” she said. “It’s just excessive. It’s pie-in-the-sky.”
Basalt resident Jim Benson picked up on the theme that the project puts the town’s identity at risk.
“I moved to Basalt five years ago because I didn’t want to move to Aspen,” Benson said. “I call Aspen ‘Faux Town’ now. I lived in Snowmass Village for 47 years and we always called Snowmass a resort town. So we decided to move to Basalt because Basalt was a real town.”
He said the design of the project, including the parking plan, should go before voters. “Let them tell (the) city council what they want and what they don’t want instead of city council making up their mind to do something that a lot of citizens don’t want to have done. Everybody thinks downtown needs to be spruced up some, but not changed radically.”
In the November 2021 election, Basalt voters overwhelmingly approved an extension of existing bonds and property taxes to pay them off to raise funds for three uses — Midland Avenue Streetscape projects, affordable housing efforts and environmental initiatives. No new taxes were created but extending the bonds generated about $18 million in funding. Prior to the election, town staff worked with a consultant to establish a framework for the streetscape project and came up with an initial estimated cost of $11.5 million. A detailed design wasn’t available before the election but once the funding was approved, Basalt officials worked with a consultant on the specific design. Some critics of the plan contend voters should have been consulted on the specific design.
Mahoney counters that the design process included substantial public input.
“This was not designed without input from people,” he said.
After the November 2021 funding vote, the town hired Connect One Design and an associated engineering firm in March 2022 for $823,576 for the project design and public outreach. Basalt Mayor Bill Kane was prescient at the time by saying Connect One would have to work hard to “win the hearts and minds” of citizens.
“We’re going to tear the place up pretty substantially,” Kane said at the time.
The design was unveiled to the council and ultimately approved by the board in public meetings. Mahoney said there is substantial support for the project but supporters don’t have the impetus to show up and voice their opinions like critics do. He said that while the town will undertake “value engineering” to reduce the cost, the town will “keep an eye toward the design as it exists.” Redesigning the project, he said, would drastically increase the cost.
Kane said Wednesday he feels the project helps create a downtown that is more oriented to pedestrians rather than parking cars. The idea isn’t to create a Disneyland effect, he said.
A memo from the Basalt staff to the council notes that the streetscape project was identified as a priority in the 2020 town master plan. “The project seeks to promote economic vitality by maximizing pedestrian space, improved public spaces, and highlighting the assets of historic downtown,” the memo said.
The town council didn’t appear inclined Tuesday night to drastically alter the design. Critics didn’t appear ready to quit the fight.