It didn’t surprise the crowd that had gathered at the Hotel Jerome Ballroom on Friday that the word of the year, per the American Dialect Society, was COVID. It made sense, too, that the 2021 word of the year was insurrection. When Aspen Center for Environmental Studies CEO Chris Lane quizzed the full house about what the word of the year was in 2017, there were fewer readily provided suggestions. One woman tossed out “Trump.”
“You were close … it was ‘fake news,’” he said to some laughter. “Of all the words of the year, we get to have one environmental word as the word of the year. Climate’s not in there, but guess what got an honorable mention? Climate anxiety. That was just last year.”
The point, he continued, was that “words matter” and “journalism matters.” It was a fitting introduction for the evening, an event jointly co-hosted by ACES and Aspen Journalism featuring Pulitzer Prize winner and renowned commentator Thomas Friedman. Together, Lane and Aspen Journalism Executive Director Curtis Wackerle moderated the discussion with Friedman, covering a range of topics, from why and how the writer approaches his craft to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war there to the triple-digit Farenheit temperatures currently devastating western and central Europe.
Wackerle drew a larger connection between the confluence of instabilities.
“I think it’s the central theme that we want to talk to you about, which is that we’ve seen these factors in our world, and I wonder if it’s a coincidence that we’re seeing rising authoritarianism at the same time that the climate crisis is going from something that’s been projected to happen to something that’s happening. Are these two things related?” he posed.
Friedman responded that it’s something he’s thought about a lot.
“It’s been a very good season for autocrats,” he said. “I think it has to do, actually, with social networks and new technologies — that I believe that social networks and new technologies, whether it’s facial recognition or sensing devices, I think what they’re doing is making inefficient authoritarians more efficient. … These technologies are making efficient authoritarians super efficient, and they’re making democracies ungovernable.
“That’s, I think, the paradox of these technologies,” he continued.
He went on to describe his first impression of cyberspace, in 1999 — five years before the Netscape web browser launched. At that time, he surmised that the new realm was one in which “we are all connected but no one’s in charge.”
In 2007, China formed a ministry of cyberspace, and one of its first priorities was to ensure that the government would assert control. It’s a stark contrast to the United States’ approach, where individuals can exist and act anonymously and engage in unregulated currencies such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Friedman’s assessment of the United States’ managing of the emerging technologies that would later go on to dominate was scathing.
“So they (China) have projected their authoritarian values into cyberspace, and we have fundamentally failed to project our democratic values,” he said. “And that is a real problem.”
At that point, the room erupted into applause.
“Ultimately, I think we’re going to have to invent our way out of this crisis,” he continued.
To that effect, Friedman maintains that a core thesis he pitched in his initial 2005 publishing of “The World is Flat: A Brief History of the 21st Century” — namely, that amid a landscape of globalization, digital technological innovation has created space for individuals to make more meaningful impacts and contributions to the world stage than ever before — is truer now than ever. Yes, even with the existential-level events of the past few years.
“The argument was that more people in more places have the opportunity to compete, connect and collaborate in more ways for less money around more things than ever before,” he said.
To illustrate his point with recent events, Friedman cited the world’s response to the Ukraine invasion. During the first week of the war, roughly $20 million had been sent to Ukraine — via bookings on Airbnb. Individuals began renting rooms throughout the country that they had no intention of using as a safe way of donating money directly to Ukrainian citizens.
“USAID hadn’t even tied its shoes yet, and … Airbnb had transferred $20 million overnight,” Friedman said.
In the second week of the war, a Ukrainian parliamentarian sent a tweet directed at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk requesting that the billionaire use his Starlink satellites to provide internet communication services to the country.
“Two weeks later, Elon Musk has his satellites providing internet services over Ukraine,” Friedman said. “Was your grandmother doing that?”
The dialogue facilitated by ACES and Aspen Journalism accomplished the organizations’ stated goal ahead of Friday’s event, which was to create an opportunity for the New York Times columnist and international affairs expert to discuss the overlap between climate and the climate of journalism.
Earlier in the week, on Thursday, ACES honored Friedman with the Elizabeth Paepcke Environmental Visionary Award at its annual summer benefit.
“I am grateful to Tom and the ACES for partnering to bring such a critical and timely discussion to Aspen. As recent events documented in Tom’s column have shown, the currents connecting climate change to geopolitics and the battle between free and authoritarian societies run deep,” Wackerle said in a statement.
Friday’s discussion was recorded by GrassRoots Community Network and is available online.