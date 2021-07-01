Admittedly, Gonzo Mirich would “lose some money,” at least in the short term, if the town of Basalt allowed a developer to build 70 apartments on top of a new grocery store in the downtown area.
Mirich, who owns Jimbo’s Liquor, would be forced to temporarily relocate his small business as crews demolished the space it currently operates out of in Basalt’s historic downtown area.
Despite that, Mirich still wholeheartedly supports the proposal put forth by local developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light that went before the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday evening.
“We’re talking about the same square footage that we have right now but in a ... brand new, modern space,” Mirich said in an interview Wednesday morning. “I’ve been closely talking with the developers and they … understand that Jimbo’s has been here for 50 years. It’s a real, real anchor of this corner. Liquor stores have come and gone … Jimbo’s has always been there.”
Belinski and Light have lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for more than 30 years and have worked on local development projects in Willits and Basalt River Park.
Operating under the name BCC Basalt, LLC, Belinski and Light proposed 59 market-rate and 11 deed-restricted units for the new building’s upper floors and a roughly 9,000-square-foot grocery store in its bottom floor. According to BCC Basalt’s application, the grocery store would include standard items like fresh, frozen and prepared foods but also the possibility of local chefs at food bars.
If approved, the developers would demolish the existing 24,500-square-foot, predominantly vacant building to make room for the new grocery store and mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments above it.
“People that are living and working in the valley … means good business for us, too,” Mirich said. “Overall, we really, really, really like the whole concept.”
It isn’t immediately clear how long construction would take if the project was approved, but Mirich said he hoped to work with the town to find a temporary location to sell Jimbo’s beer, wine and liquor products during that time.
“I love this town,” Mirich said. “It’s something that needs to happen. I’ve lived here for a long time and I want to live here forever and therefore ... it’s a necessary step that needs to be taken.”
The Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission, which provides recommendations to the Basalt Town Council, will revisit the development proposal later in July. Ultimately, the town council will decide whether or not to approve the development at a later date.
Claire Clarke, who owns The Tipsy Trout near the site, thought 70 apartments sounded like “a lot” but also believed year-round residents would help her restaurant’s bottom line, especially during the slower winter months.
“In the winter, when you walk back there at night and it’s dark and that building’s empty, it seems kind of almost scary,” Clarke said Wednesday of the often-vacant lot near the proposed development. “We’ve always hoped that there would be some kind of development there to spruce that whole place up a bit.”