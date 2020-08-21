A 24-year-old former ballerina. A 45-year-old at his “peak of fitness.” They both contracted COVID-19 in March. They’re both still experiencing symptoms that have negatively impacted their quality of life.
Dr. Kim Levin, an emergency department physician who serves as Pitkin County’s medical officer, spoke with both of these local patients personally and used their case studies during her presentation to the health board Thursday to illustrate some of the emerging long-term effects from the novel coronavirus.
“There are people who got it in March and are still really suffering now,” Levin said. “Often, the courses of this illness are waxing and waning. Sometimes they’ll go away completely, then they come back completely. They don’t know — one day they’ll wake up and feel great, and then the next they can’t get out of bed.”
In the case of the 24-year-old Ph.D. candidate, who Levin described as a nonsmoker and “completely healthy” prior to infection, her initial symptoms — body aches, extreme fatigue, severe joint pain, fever and a sinus infection — lasted about six weeks.
“She lost her sense of taste and smell. She said she couldn’t even get up and go to the bathroom,” Levin continued. “Then she started describing this chest tightness. She’s still having this waxing and waning course of chest tightness and pressure.”
It wasn’t until mid-May when she felt she could take short walks, and some steroids prescribed by her doctor in June seemed to finally offer relief.
“All the symptoms returned 36 hours after the steroids,” Levin said.
The 45-year-old man’s story was similar in that initial symptoms included severe fatigue, fever, weakness, loss of smell and chest pressure he described to Levin as “like a weight.”
The severity of the condition was only compounded by the insomnia it inspired.
“[It was] terrifying to go to bed, wondering if you were going to die in your sleep,” he reported, adding that he was “wiped out from a simple walk” and had “serious problems breathing at night.”
While he’s seen some gradual improvements, he still experiences residual symptoms.
“[It] has been a scary, rocky road.”
That road, so far, has included three separate emergency room visits — one in April for bowel obstruction and one in June and another in July for chest pain and palpitations. He’s had consultations and undergone testing with both a cardiologist and pulmonologist and continues to suffer bouts of headaches, dizziness, joint pain and ongoing stress and anxiety.
The gumbo of symptoms would traditionally seem unrelated to most medical professionals, especially in the early days of the pandemic, when the collective understanding was that COVID-19 was a respiratory disease.
“Originally, we thought and knew [it] was in your nose, your lungs,” Levin said.
The novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19, like coronaviruses before it, invades the cell through a receptor called ACE2.
“We know that coronavirus has these little spike proteins — that is the key to the coronavirus going into our cells,” Levin explained. “Now, with long-term effects, [we’re seeing] ACE2 is in many other organ systems. Here we see the lungs are certainly one of many. And it causes an acute viral syndrome.”
One Italian study found that of 143 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 87% continued to struggle with symptoms 60 days afterward. More than half reported at least three symptoms, ranging from fatigue and joint pain to chest pain and cough to distortion of taste and red eyes.
“This affects a lot of people. The story of, ‘I had mild symptoms; they were gone in two days’ is no longer a common story,” Levin said.
‘Brain fog’
The ACE2 cellular gateway exists in the pulmonary, cardiovascular, vascular, gastrointestinal and liver, dermatological and even neurological organ systems. While data continues to emerge every day and existing studies are limited by such shortcomings as small sample sizes or hyper localization — such as to one hospital or a single city or state — early indications suggest possibly severe health costs in the aftermath of a COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Brain fog” is a term used to describe one common long-term effect resulting in cognitive difficulties. Encephalitis — inflammation of the brain — has been reported.
COVID-19 Associated Coagulopathy, or CAC, has made its way into vascular specialists’ vernacular since the emergence of the disease.
“COVID in general is causing ... blood clots,” Levin said.
According to research published in June in The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest peer-reviewed medical journal, a statistically significant percentage of those acutely ill with COVID-19 struggled with blood clots forming in blood vessels that restrict blood flow through the entire circulatory system, sometimes resulting in organ failure and contributing mortality rates.
“The latest data suggest the incidence of thrombotic complications is between 16–49% in patients with COVID-19 admitted to intensive care,” the article reports.
However, The Lancet echoed the same sentiments expressed by Pitkin County health officials repeatedly Thursday: there simply isn’t enough information to make concrete conclusions.
“With only preliminary evidence, the haematology community are rising to the challenge of providing guidance to manage COVID-19-associated coagulopathy in the face of uncertainty. There is still much to be learned about this coagulopathy, but the fast and ongoing collaboration worldwide makes for a hopeful outcome,” it states.
Levin was careful to outline the limitations of each study cited during her presentation, as was Pitkin County epidemiologist Josh Vance. Health board members Drs. Christa Gieszl and Jeannie Seybold underscored the point, as well.
“I think we need to keep perspective on this whole situation. The complications we’ve had have been very small in number,” Gieszl said during Thursday’s meeting. “It’s very complicated, the way we diagnose these things, the way we treat them, the way we look at numbers.”
Levin described the changing landscape as a “brave new world for physicians,” who are learning about the long-term effects from their COVID-19 patients in real time.
“There’s new evidence daily and weekly. My take-home from this — in the valley, at least — is what we can be doing is bringing our case studies to light. All research starts with case studies, incidents, so bringing those in and starting to compile this,” she said.
To that end, Vance is actively working on a six-month follow-up plan for Pitkin County COVID-19 patients. Thanks to contact tracing efforts, there’s clear documentation of those who have tested positive with respective contact tracing.
“On the date — their six-months-post-infection date — we’re going to be following up with them and asking them to do an interview with us to determine how many of them are experiencing long-term effects from COVID,” he said. “So that’s in the works [to begin in September].”