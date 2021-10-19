In an Aspen City Council work session Monday evening intended to serve as a review of recommended 2022 budgets for stormwater, transportation, parking, parks and Aspen Golf, attention turned to the Entrance to Aspen and — almost — a call for a complete review of the 1998 Record of Decision on the matter.
A Record of Decision, or ROD, is the legal, public documentation of the reasoning behind a project, including preferred alternatives. The Entrance to Aspen has been a sticking point for decades and one that the Colorado Department of Transportation has followed closely. But, as Transportation Director John Krueger explained to councilors Monday, without a clear commitment from the Aspen community to see through a solution to the twice-daily traffic jams coming in and out of town, the state and federal government will not move forward with an engineering solution.
“They have been and they are looking for some kind of community consensus,” Krueger said. “It’s going to be a multi-year process, so it would go through several councils … they’re looking for direction and commitments that [says] yes, the community wants to do it … and they’ll go forward. They have projects all over the state where there is community commitment. They’re interested; they understand the situation up here, but they’re looking for a sign — they’re looking for commitment.”
In 1996, Aspen voters elected to approve a light-rail system — but the concept never received meaningful funding. Councilmembers Rachel Richards, Ward Hauenstein and John Doyle expressed collective frustrations about it, but it was Krueger and Transportation Programs Manager Lynn Rumbaugh’s budget presentation, which pointed out a roughly $17 million fund balance request for 2022 that rejuvenated the Entrance to Aspen conversation.
“You could say the voters wanted light rail because they voted for it, but we have spent 20 years not finding a way to fund it,” Richards said, later describing the Entrance to Aspen conversation as “sitting there like a rotten egg in our refrigerator, and we’ve got to do something about it.”
Hauenstein echoed the sentiment, repeating his previously stated support for a feasibility study into a trackless tram system.
“I think that we need to do this; it’s been kicked around for 40 years,” Hauenstein said. “Maybe it’s time … I want at least to go on record that I want to do something about this. I think we start by showing our commitment to it, and I’m committed.”
Mayor Torre emphasized that he would like more information on the matter; city staff is actively working on an informational memo that as of Monday had not yet been presented. City Manager Sara Ott then sought clarification on the direction she and her staff was receiving, with little veil for her concern that a full review of the ROD would be a large undertaking that so far had not been anticipated.
“It’s a major planning effort to do a review of the Record of Decision,” she said, adding that council would likely need to add such a review to their larger goals in order for it to be done well.
“It absolutely costs money to do that review. The last time there was a major public education … was probably nine years ago?” she said. “You can assume this is no small undertaking to educate the community on what the decision was … it’s a pretty large undertaking in my opinion, of reintroducing that in the community.”
At that, Torre and council members agreed to wait until presented with the informational memo before making a decision one way or the other regarding reviewing the ROD. But heading into 2022, council members also made clear that the Entrance to Aspen will likely be a key discussion point — with funding to back the conversation.
“We can make appropriations to that fund mid-year or however it’s needed. I’d love to … be able to tell the public we were doing something,” Richards told staff. “I know you’d have to staff up … or hire outside to be able to do that work in the course of a year.”