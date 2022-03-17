Emotions were running high among multiple business owners who comprise the bulk of Carbondale’s Main Street retail and restaurant scene Tuesday evening — and for many days before that — during a town trustee work session.
The idea, on the surface, seemed innocuous enough: Let’s close the “300 block” of Main Street on busy evenings (first floated as a Wednesday through Saturday closure from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and then, by the time of Tuesday’s work session, just on Fridays and Saturdays between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.). An online petition started by a group of citizens garnered more than 300 online signatures — and, according to proponents of the street closure, more than 500 signatures when the on-paper signatures were included — and more than 125 comments.
“This limited road closure will benefit the entire community--families, businesses, pedestrians & bicyclists. If this limited closure is too confusing, town can try closing every evening, June through September,” says one.
“I support this! It is so important to prioritize space for community and connection, especially in a way that benefits local businesses,” reads another. “This outdoor space is one of my favorite parts of living in Carbondale!”
But many of those business owners didn’t feel supported — and one even signed the petition in favor of something she vehemently opposed just for the opportunity to make their feelings known.
“I do NOT support this closure. While it’s always fun to party in the street, it’s not fair to harm the businesses on this block. Also why should three restaurants get free use of public space at the harm of others,” the comment, submitted anonymously, poses. “If you had a business like mine that depends on access and parking, you would see this hurts our sales. This is a veiled proposal that’s all about three businesses taking more than their share of the use of public space.”
The problems seemed to be largely rooted in miscommunications, misunderstanding of intentions and, finally, an issue of geography. During the Tuesday work session — in which no actual vote could be made by officials, but rather to facilitate a communitywide, public discussion — Ryan Sweeney, who owns Brass Anvil, at 348 Main St. in Carbondale, as well as Buck and Bull in Basalt and Silver City in Aspen, spoke on behalf of many of the business owners in Carbondale who opposed the proposal.
“We saw that petition that went around, and we are strongly in favor of so much of that: The idea of having a safe, pedestrian-friendly downtown; the idea of having a space to have activations and events to bring people to downtown. But our opposition comes with closing just one block of Main Street — it seems really unfair.”
The argument goes that closing just one block of Main Street to a pedestrian-only area with music and art and outdoor dining that could spill into the street — as at least one restaurant has done in the past during such closures — would naturally pull otherwise passersby into patronizing the businesses within that block without ever venturing to myriad others that exist in the Carbondale downtown core.
That block was closed for such activities in 2020 — but, Sweeney pointed out, that was in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the businesses on that block were being particularly hurt by indoor dining restrictions due to public health mandates.
“It started two years ago about this time, when COVID came around, and we had three of our neighboring businesses come to us and say, ‘We’re not going to survive COVID unless we can expand our dining area. … And we as a business community came together and said, ‘We don't want to see anybody fail, so we will allow the street to be closed — make that sacrifice for our neighbors so that they can expand out into the street, have seating and survive. And they did!” he said.
But last year, when public health restrictions had loosened greatly in Garfield County, the closure was re-enacted — and this time to “the detriment to the surrounding businesses …,” he continued.
It wasn’t just the potential dining capacity — not every business on the block wanted to seek expanded outdoor seating — but also pedestrian safety and environmental impacts that were frequently cited by proponents of the closure, as stated in both the petition comments and on personal social media accounts.
When asked for a tally of pedestrian and vehicular incidents that had occurred on Main Street — anywhere on Main Street, not just the 300 block — in the last several years, Carbondale Police Department staff couldn’t recall a single one, though that was the result of personal memories and a cursory search through the system. Nobody had the number immediately available because, as one person put it, nobody had asked.
Still, passing traffic takes away from the outdoor dining experience on Main Street, Amy Yllanes, a Carbondale resident and wife of Town Trustee Luis Yllanes, said during Tuesday’s work session.
“I’ve enjoyed eating outside and drinking outside at so many restaurants here in town … and honestly, the worst part about the situation last summer was having to sit outside and eat outside and smell diesel fumes as I was doing so,” she said. “On the nights when the street was closed, it was a pleasant experience where so many people could walk up and down the street and stop and say hello and just bring that sense of community back to us. … It actually feels dangerous sitting out at some of those patios where the cars are right up against you.”
Ultimately, the conversation has pivoted, Aly Sanguily, proprietor of Batch, and Amy Kimberly, executive director of Carbondale Arts, said Wednesday. Coming out of the work session Tuesday night, there was consensus on at least one point: There was no point pursuing the Main Street closure until there was consensus among the business community. Seeing that it clearly wasn’t going to happen, sights were instead set on Fourth Street, between Main and Garfield streets, which not only is home to town-owned property but also Carbondale Arts and its Launchpad Gallery.
“We are just choosing to use our energy towards other community events and hopefully, Carbondale Arts can help be a part of the Fourth Street Plaza closure, which is the new conversation,” Sanguily — who chose not to participate in Tuesday’s work session — said Wednesday.
Kimberly was on vacation during the work session but was back in Carbondale Wednesday and already helping to heal what was a temporarily divided community. She said it started with an apology — she, as well as some of her colleagues at Carbondale Arts, supported and circulated the petition on their personal social media pages, but she said it was never her or anyone else’s intention for that to get shared in an official capacity.
Still, Carbondale Creative District, the social media for which is currently run by a third-party contractor, had a post on Tuesday that read, “Tonight the Carbondale Board of Trustees meet and will be discussing on-street dining on Main Street for the summer of 2022. If you love being able to dine and/or have a beer outside during our gorgeous summer months, please share some words of support by: 1) sending an email to our trustees … or 2) [attend] in person at Carbondale Town Hall or virtually at the link…”
Kimberly said while she’d given direction for the creative district to share the town’s post with information so that everyone could be made aware, regardless of their position on the topic, she never meant for it to come out as a call to action.
“I was on the river,” Kimberly said of her rafting trip. “I didn’t understand — where was this all coming from? When I saw the post [on the Carbondale Creative District page], I immediately sent an email to everyone in that group. I took those posts down, and actually we’re all great.”