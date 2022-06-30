Not even a week after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley took the stage at the Aspen Ideas Festival to discuss the legacy of Madeleine Albright and the future of women’s rights, democracy and other news events Wednesday.
With the recency of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that abolished federal abortion rights and threats to other rights mounting, the in-memoriam event for the first woman secretary of state — from 1997 to 2001, in President Bill Clinton’s second administration — and Aspen Institute alum took on a more desperate tone: focusing on how Albright’s leadership will be missed in the upcoming battle over reproductive rights, as well as other issues like the growing Russia threat and the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection.
“I certainly need her wisdom now,” daughter Katie Albright said in introducing Clinton and Hadley. “Perhaps we all do.”
The younger Albright’s introduction followed a tribute video to her mother, who died in March. The senior Albright was a champion of democracy, reaching the highest level of the U.S. government a woman had ever achieved when Bill Clinton named her Secretary of State in 1997.
Albright was also a self-described “Colorado girl” and a devout member of the Aspen Institute Board of Trustees. As previously reported by the Aspen Daily News, she told Aspen Institute President and CEO Dan Porterfield that it was the only board she wanted to serve on because of the “organization’s central values concerning freedom of thought, dialogue and practical discussion.”
Hillary Clinton said Albright’s approach as a diplomat and public servant was driven by her life experiences. Albright fled from her native Czechoslovakia as a child from the Nazis, then again from the Soviet Union in the 1970s, eventually landing in the United States.
“Madeleine talked often — in private as well as in public — about being that little girl on that ship going into New York Harbor and seeing the Statue of Liberty and feeling that woman was waving to her, ‘You are welcome here,’” Clinton said. “She never forgot those experiences, and we are better for it.”
It was in that context that the panel explored the pressing issues that have risen to prominence since her death, beginning with Friday’s SCOTUS decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Even as Hadley referenced a quote from Albright, in which she called herself a “worried optimist,” Clinton bashed the ruling and expressed concern that the reinstatement of federal abortion rights will be difficult and not likely to happen anytime soon.
“I think that there will be a reaction as people see what this means in the real world. You’ll have those who are trying to go after other rights … and that will cause a reaction,” Clinton said. “People are going to say, ‘Is this America, where some faceless bureaucrat or some state legislator or some governor is deciding what’s right for me and my family?’ Then I think you’ll see the reaction — but how long that takes, I don’t know.”
Clinton said the solution is to elect more Democrats. Panel moderator Yamiche Alcindor — a White House correspondent for NBC — followed with a question addressing the concern that the party, with control of the White House, a majority in the House of Representatives and a 50-50 split in the Senate, should be able to do more with its current position of power.
In response, Clinton quoted Albright, saying she could “almost hear her say, ‘No whining on the yacht,’” before promoting the eradication of the filibuster, contending that codifying Roe v. Wade with the filibuster in place is a “pipe dream.” She did not directly address how electing more Democrats would specifically enable them to be more effective.
The discussion of the two-party system naturally shifted to the insurrection following the election of President Joe Biden in 2020. Albright had long engaged with the “problems with our democracy,” Hadley said, as he addressed the forceful attempt, allegedly by Donald Trump, to overturn the election and concerns that future elections could see attempts at interference. In doing so, he quoted Albright’s final essay on foreign affairs.
“Madeleine, very much the optimist, had this to say about that: ‘After too many years of hand wringing, the time is right for democratic forces to regain the initiative. Democracy is fragile, but it’s also resilient,’” Hadley said. “She thought that democracy was in a position to have a rebirth, I think both abroad and here at home. The only problem is that we needed her to lead in both of those places.”
In the final topic of the panel, Clinton was asked if the Biden administration is doing enough to address Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. She answered affirmatively, and added that Albright “smiling on us” after Finland and Sweden recently joined NATO.