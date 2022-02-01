The legal back-and-forth between the Aspen Board of Realtors and the city of Aspen continues in civil court, as the former filed a reply to the city’s request, made earlier this month, that the complaint against the municipality over its use of an emergency measure to enact a temporary moratorium on new short-term rental licenses and most residential construction be dismissed.
The Aspen Board of Realtors filed a lawsuit against the city of Aspen seeking civil action to stop Ordinance 27 — the temporary moratorium unanimously passed by Aspen City Council during a Dec. 8 special meeting. But it wasn’t necessarily the intent but rather the process used in order to enact such a halt to development and the ever-burgeoning STR market. ABOR, in its complaint, maintains that no legitimate emergency was cited; rather, the city frequently mentions climate change and environmental-impact reasons for passing the ordinance in the manner it did. ABOR, through its attorney, Garfield and Hecht’s Chris Bryan, contends that climate change mitigation does not constitute an immediate emergency.
Weeks after the initial Dec. 27 filing, the city responded, through city of Aspen attorneys Jim True and Kate Johnson, requesting that the complaint be dismissed entirely, maintaining that the ordinance was “properly adopted.”
“All of Defendants’ affirmative defenses are conclusory, generic, unexplained, or appear to have no applicability to the pleadings in this civil action. The affirmative defenses are remarkably short on details, with no elaboration,” Bryan’s response, filed Monday, reads. “None of them — not a single one — provides any specificity.”
Additionally, the city argued in its response that ABOR — a real estate industry association — lacks standing to formally challenge the city, and by extension, the individual city council members, in court. ABOR disagreed with that assessment.
“In its Complaint, ABOR expressly, and with specific detail, established why it and its 800- plus members and 500 affiliate members have standing. Defendants have not refuted, substantively, those allegations; rather, Defendants have merely made general denials and asserted, in conclusory fashion, that ABOR lacks standing but have not apprised this Court and ABOR of ‘the predicate for the claimed defense.’”
Currently, the case is set for a two-day hearing next month, on Feb. 24 and 25.