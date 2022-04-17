In new book detailing international Russian scandals, Aspen serves as anchor point

When Bill Browder comes to the Aspen Institute’s annual Security Forum to speak, Morgan Walsh always has to spend extra on his security detail.
“People are after him,” Walsh, an administrative assistant at the institute, said.
She’s not being hyperbolic — a fact made abundantly clear in Browder’s second book, “Freezing Order.” The book chronicles the harrowing tale of how Browder became, by name, Vladimir Putin’s most sought-after international target. It also details Browder’s and his work’s impacts across Europe, the United States and Canada, to name a few.
And there is an entire chapter dedicated to Aspen. Because of course there is.
“I came to Aspen for the first time when I was 11 years old,” the 57-year-old Browder said. “My parents didn’t ski, and I … started skiing for the first time somewhere in the East Coast when I was 10. And I somehow convinced my grandmother to take me here when I was 11, and I skied Aspen for the first time. I stayed at a place — it was like a bunkhouse … it was called the Little Red Schoolhouse; it doesn’t exist anymore, but it cost like $15 a night.”
Since then, Browder has been returning to Aspen, his “happy place in the world,” and he shared his love of the mountain community with his three children. He chose not to identify whether or not he actually owned property in a specific Aspen area, citing security concerns, though he did allow that he “ended up acquiring a house here in 2011.”
But more than a single chapter — itself a page-turner describing, among other events, Browder being invited to give a talk at the Aspen Institute in 2014 about the Magnitsky Act — Aspen itself becomes a sort of recurring character in Browder’s story. Browder gives his 2014 talk, but his trip was cut short when he had to make a literal run for it when the would-be getaway car wouldn’t suffice. Despite Browder’s son, then a student at Stanford University eager to network at the institute, accompanying him during the evening, it didn’t serve as a deterrent to what would turn out to be a high-powered network that labored to attempt to serve a subpoena on Browder — one that would have compromised the safety of not only him and his family, but also his colleagues.
If “harrowing tale” sounds a bit cliche, well, that’s because the entire narrative could come off that way, complete with suspicious deaths of Russians willing to defect from Putin’s regime and threats against the American-born, British citizen (Browder) whose net worth commands nine figures and, as a CEO, is an Aspen Institute Crown Fellow. It’s a multiyear saga starting, perhaps — at least most viscerally — with the death of Browder’s Russian attorney, Sergei Magnitsky, who was arrested and subsequently tortured and murdered in a Russian prison.
Except it’s all true. And if anyone understands the consequences of flirting with libel (especially when so many main characters are attorneys, particularly someone named John Moscow) and outright daring Putin, it’s Browder.
It’s fitting that Browder began writing “Freezing Order” while in Aspen with his family in 2018. After all, it was — secretly — from the video-recording studio at the Aspen Institute’s Doerr-Hosier Center that Browder introduced the world to Natalia Veselnitskaya after she made headlines just one year earlier.
American — and by extension, global — audiences weren’t likely familiar with Veselnitskaya at the time. Today, she has a relatively robust Wikipedia page and a Google-results list spanning more than 6,000 pages. But back during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, when photos of the well-dressed Russian Veselnitskaya emerged of her exiting an elevator in Trump Tower in New York alongside Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort (Trump’s campaign manager), Veselnitskaya was an otherwise unknown figure to the public. To Browder, however, she’d been a mainstage villain for years, and it was Browder who became the go-to interview for national media outlets, all done from the Aspen Institute.
It’s perhaps at this point that it’s worth properly introducing Browder.
“I was once the largest foreign investor in Russia. I went there in 1996 and set up an investment fund which grew to become the largest fund with $4.5 billion. All the companies that I was investing in were being robbed by the oligarchs,” he recalled. “I decided that I was going to expose the stealing that the oligarchs were doing, which I did. It was a very profitable investment strategy — but, as you can imagine, if you’re exposing the most powerful people in the country, that’s not such a long-term, sustainable thing.”
That is somewhat of an understatement. By 2005, Putin — who won election as president of Russia in 2000 and reelection in 2004 — declared Browder a threat to national security and expelled him from the country. It was at that time that Browder liquidated his fund — Russian holdings within the Hermitage Fund, of which he is still CEO (although Browder started the fund with roughly $25 million in seed money, the exact value of Hermitage was not immediately available, though Browder’s net worth is estimated at about $100 million).
It was two years later, in 2007, that the Hermitage Fund Moscow office was raided by the Russian Interior Ministry. This seemingly innocuous, by Putin’s standards, invasion led to a larger investigation spearheaded by Hermitage to protect its associates, and it was through that investigation that lawyers made a “shocking discovery,” as Browder described in his recently released book — namely, that the Russian Interior Ministry had not only stolen Hermitage’s holding companies (which were empty anyway at that point) but had forged documents claiming those companies owed $1 billion. Basically, things got worse, and by 2008, a Russian investigative action had been opened against Browder, placing him on the wanted list.
All of this — including, ultimately, Natalia Veselnitskaya’s considerable involvement and by extension Browder’s Aspen hideout for broadcasting around the world — comes largely down to a fraudulent $230 million Russian tax refund. Essentially, Hermitage-owned companies had paid exactly that amount to the Russian government in 2006 after liquidating its Russian holdings. After the Interior Ministry had seized said holding companies, the new “owners” were able to apply for the full amount in an illegitimate tax refund. And then, in several iterations, the Russian government tried to pin the $230 million theft on Browder and his colleagues — including Sergei Magnitsky, posthumously. The Interior Ministry arrested Magnitsky in November 2008; after Magnitsky continued to refuse to sign a false confession after 358 days in prison, he was beaten to death in custody at the age of 37.
Browder explains the multistage ordeal in far greater detail in “Freezing Order.” News of Magnitsky’s death would be the moment that dictated the rest of his career — suddenly more political — to memorialize his friend’s legacy via the Magnitsky Act, now in 34 countries.
“It has two main features: It freezes the assets and it bans the visas of the people … who are involved in atrocities like the murder of Sergei Magnitsky,” Browder said. “And Putin hates the Magnitsky Act more than anything. When it passed in the United States in 2012, in retaliation, he banned the adoption of Russian orphans by American families. He made it his single largest foreign policy priority to repeal the Magnitsky Act.”
This never became more evident than in the summer of 2018, when Browder was again in Aspen with his family and then-President Donald Trump and Putin were meeting for their first summit, in Helsinki, Finland. And Putin told Trump that he’d be willing to let the United States extradite 12 wanted Russians — in exchange for Bill Browder. Trump called it “an incredible offer” at the time. Browder found himself again at the Doerr-Hosier Center at the institute, giving media interview after media interview and hoping that he wouldn’t be arrested and extradited to Russia on the spot (where he faced an 18-year prison sentence of hard labor).
From then to now
Once Browder’s safety was secured — the U.S. Senate passed a resolution, 98-0, calling on Trump to reject Putin’s offer — he knew he had to write “Freezing Order,” to detail the Russian money laundering schemes and his being targeted by Putin personally.
“It’s a COVID book, really,” he said. “I could actually sit inside without a lot of distractions and write this book.”
But the timing for his subject matter became all the more relevant on Feb. 24, 2022, when Putin launched war on Ukraine. Before the Magnitsky Act, governments sanctioned other governments — not individuals. The Magnitsky Act created a legal template for governments to come after individuals: Russian oligarchs, yes, but also the Saudi assassins who murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Chinese officials responsible for setting up the Uighur concentration camps, among others. Because of the war in Ukraine, however, there is global interest in Russian oligarchs.
“This book is about chasing the money of the Putin regime in the West,” Browder said. “And all of the sudden — so I spent three years writing this book … and all of the sudden, a month ago, the whole world is trying to chase the money of the Putin regime in the West. I never had any idea that there would be this terrible war, but I couldn’t have come out with a better service to the world: an insight into this big question that everybody’s asking, where I actually can bring a lot to the table.”
Questions swirl in Aspen, too, regarding at least two infamously wealthy people with both local and Russian ties: known oligarch Roman Abramovich, who owns two properties in Snowmass, and Soviet-born Vladislav Doronin, who in March purchased the nearly 1-acre land parcel voters approved for the Gorsuch Haus development on Aspen Mountain for $76.2 million.
After the United Kingdom and European Union imposed sanctions against Abramovich, forcing him to let go of his ownership of the Chelsea Football Club, France seized his chateau — but so far, no U.S. sanctions have been enacted, ostensibly because Abramovich offered to help with peace talks.
Browder isn’t buying it.
“There’s no possibility that Putin will ever back down from this war,” he said flatly. “There’s only three outcomes to this war: Either he loses, he wins or carries on. There’s not a moment … when there’s a negotiated settlement. There may be a temporary settlement, in which he can then rearm and get more soldiers or bring in more mercenaries or whatever, but there’s no [real settlement].”
That’s because Putin’s approval ratings have historically been highest during wartime.
“If you’re a dictator, and you’ve been stealing money from your people for the last 22 years, then eventually they’re going to be kind of grumpy about it. And the grumpier they get, the more likely it is that they’re going to overthrow you,” Browder continued. “Every time he starts getting scared of that, he starts a war.”
And Abramovich more than most knows this about Putin’s strategy, Browder said, alleging that Abramovich’s seeming good intentions are really more self-serving.
“It’s utter nonsense. He’s just a clever guy,” Browder said. “As far as I’m concerned, trying to wheel and deal — he’s so rich and he’s so clever, and he knows how to manipulate people. I don’t believe that he has any ability to intermediate in a war. I don’t believe there’s any intermediation to be done, but he’s successfully convinced [Ukrainian President] Zelenskyy and the Americans that that’s … a role he could play. And everybody’s desperate for some kind of a solution.”
As for Doronin? Browder wasn’t familiar with the billionaire CEO of both the Aman luxury resort group and Miami-based OKO Group, a development firm. Doronin founded the Moscow-based Capital Group in 1993 before selling it in 2013. Browder had liquidated his Russian assets several years prior, but the two men were ruling their respective industries in Russia for much of the same time period.
“I don’t want to speak about Doronin because I don’t know anything about him,” Browder said, “but I can speak about oligarchs. So basically, in Russia, you can only get rich with the permission of Vladimir Putin. In other words, you’re not allowed to make money if Vladimir Putin hasn’t allowed you, and if he’s allowed you, it means you’re giving him money back and you’re providing financial services to him.
“And I can’t speak for someone who sold their business before,” he noted. “But pretty much around 2005 was when [Putin] started to extort every person who had a business in Russia. So there’s no way that you would be free, rich and powerful from Russia if you didn’t have some type of corrupt arrangement with Vladimir Putin or the Russian FSB, which is his sort of protection racket.”
He went on to describe his “simple litmus test” for telling whether someone who had business in Putin’s Russia was now mostly innocent of the ongoing corruption.
“Ask Vladislav Doronin or any other person who might fit into that category or be alleged to be in that category to denounce Putin here and now,” Browder said.
Doronin has denounced the “aggression of Russia on Ukraine,” a sentiment he reiterated in a separate interview with the Aspen Daily News in late March. And although he has not publicly denounced Putin by name, Putin publicly made a thinly veiled statement toward Doronin and Russian ex-patriots that now call Miami, Florida, their primary residence.
“I am not at all judging those who have a villa in Miami or the French Riviera, who cannot do without foie gras, oysters or so-called gender freedoms,” Putin said, as reported by the Miami Herald on March 17 and in the Kremlin’s official state media days before that. “This is what they think — in their opinion — a sign of belonging to a higher caste, to a higher race.”
Putin went on to call such immigrants “national traitors” who are “willing to sell their own mother.”
Again, while Browder doesn’t know Doronin but is intimately familiar with how to accumulate wealth in Russia, he also knows a thing or two about Putin’s threats.
“When [Putin] makes those statements,” he said, “then it’s — he’s instructing his law enforcement agencies, his secret police, his foreign intelligence services that he’s intending to go after anyone who falls into that category.”