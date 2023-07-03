The Gentlemen of Aspen’s large triumph over the Division II men’s rugby national champions came with a huge caveat, but it still allowed them to measure where they’re headed.
The Gents greeted the Denver Barbarians, victors of the national championship in St. Charles, Missouri, in early June, for their annual Fourth of July visit with a 74-10 walloping. However, what became immediately apparent to any of the numerous tailgaters, curious tourist passersby or locals who came to soak in some sun on Saturday at Wagner Park, was a numbers discrepancy — the champs brought only a handful of subs and some seemingly young players, while Aspen relied on some of its strongest turnout in years. The Gents reportedly put 32 players on the pitch, enough for an entire second lineup of players fresh off the sideline. As much as it casts some doubt on the final outcome, the momentum-building club still sees the win as a litmus test for the season, and a little nugget in the back of the mind about where it could feasibly go if trends continue.
“It’s important to underscore that (Denver’s) missing some guys on this squad, but it is a good measure of where we’re at competitively,” Aspen Gent Jeff Barnhill said after the game. “The Barbos have been around as long as we have in Colorado and it’s really good to try and compare ourselves, how we are doing at this point in the season and this is a great game to do that on.”
Aspen sprung out to a 50-5 lead by halftime on the strengths of what is figuring to be their starting lineup going forward for the summer season. A fresh set of legs started to rotate in early in the second half, working out some continuity kinks but still outscoring the Barbarians in the frame 24-5.
It was only Aspen’s second official game of the season, but Barnhill called it their first “real” one; the Gents loaned players to Steamboat on June 10 in their home-opener victory and their scheduled game at Glenwood Springs was canceled after Defiance ultimately couldn’t gather enough players for their program this season.
It’s still early in the season, but it’s showing where, at least in the summer season, Aspen can be. The roster is showing up in numbers and quality not seen since before COVID-19.
“I feel lucky and appreciative of the numbers we have and the quality we have,” Aspen coach Cameron McIntyre said. “It makes people honest about the training and about everything else. It enhances the squad. It brings people up because they’ve got quality around them plus they’ve got competition.
“We’ve been lucky enough to be able to train in a way that we can plug and play people as we need and not lose that much continuity. … That’s one thing we’ve got right now is diversification.”
With players once again from around the world and country, guys with experience on professional and collegiate stages, plus some locals like Barnhill weaved in, the summer season is shaping up to be one of promise, with a goal for repeating as Rocky Mountain Rugby Union champions.
But for a club with a history of national success building momentum and hosting the champs, the obvious question arose: Can Aspen get back to that level?
Before the season, Gents head coach Ben Mitchell — still away from the team Saturday as he prepared to play in Major League Rugby’s Western Conference Final with the Seattle Seawolves — said that he’d hope to steer the team back toward the state and national stage and strong showings against teams like Denver could help with that.
McIntyre, who said the team hasn’t played on that level since around 2015, and not meaningfully since 2010 or 2011, said that the strong summer turnout is a first step in that direction.
But, as it seems every conversation comes back to in Aspen, the limiting factor is housing. McIntyre said that in order to qualify for those sorts of events, the team needs to compete in the winter and fall. The Gents benefit from being able to coordinate short-term housing and jobs for players in the summer, but come fall many go elsewhere, either to college or their home clubs, etc.
In the heyday of the Gents around the turn of the century, players were able to secure jobs and places to live, and it led to six national titles in five years. According to McIntyre, the team only had about five or six players that “wintered over” in Aspen in the mid 2010s. Now, that number is closer to 10 but still not enough to build a roster, let alone a competitive one.
“That would definitely be the goal to work towards, how to get people to stay in residence through the fall, winter and spring,” McIntyre said. “It’s definitely one of the strong goals that we’d like to help us get back to where we are.
“With the numbers we have today, it’s exactly how we would like to be and where we were at one point in the past. We’ll just continue to try to make inroads into how that happens.”
Barnhill has been a Gent since 2018. Before then, he played with Vail. An employee for the city of Aspen, he’s among the few who’s made the housing work. But he’s never played rugby at the next level.
But he knows the history and he wants to see the club return to national prominence. He hopes the progress being made can get the Gents back to a more competitive stage in the next few years.
“That’s the goal for me and for our team to eventually get to where we can do that,” Barnhill said. “We’ve been lucky, we’ve had some guys play with us over the last few summers who have been able to stay and find housing somehow, so that’s been huge. The team goal is definitely to come back into prominence a bit and I feel like we just keep trending upward.”