For the last 30 years, the town of Snowmass Village has been inundated by thousands of music fans flocking to Town Park to attend Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Music Festival.
In May, amid the coronavirus shutdown and uncertainty surrounding the nature of the virus and public health measures, JAS canceled the 2020 festival. Instead, headliners Stevie Nicks, Eric Church, Kings of Leon, and Maren Morris are all signed on to return in 2021.
Which means the sleepy mountain town will look a little different this weekend. JAS posted a photo of an empty Town Park to its Instagram account last week.
“Usually at this time of year we are running around like crazy getting this beautiful venue ready for your arrival,” the caption reads. “We miss it, we miss you and we’ll miss the music next weekend. But we will be back & it will be a memorable reunion!”
While the crowds cannot gather, Snowmass Tourism is doing its part to make things seem like any other Labor Day holiday. On Monday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the team will be blasting the hits from the acts of Labor Days past out of an ice cream truck as they make their way around town in a reprise of the Ice Cream Anti-Social event organized on the Fourth of July.
Julie Hardman, special events manager for the town of Snowmass Village said the Independence Day event showed the desire from the community to have some sort of celebration, even while social distancing.
“People were really happy and even though it was a lot of work we all had a ton of fun doing it. It was really cute to see people waiting for us old-school style on the street and waving us down as if we were gonna pass them,” Hardman said.
The decorated ice cream truck, on loan from Aspen Skiing Co. catering, will be following a route from Divide Road to Elbert Lane. The full route is posted online, and there will be live updates on the Snowmass instagram page for those wanting to track the truck as it nears each neighborhood.
Hardman said the idea is for people to remain in their quarantine groups while still being able to feel part of the community celebration.
“We still don’t know how the Labor Day weekend will look. We are hoping people will still be around, having barbecues, being together with their family and friends and then grabbing some ice cream on the way,” she said.
The route includes a couple of pit stops in order to allow hungry ice cream scouts to catch up. In those instances, Hardman stressed the need for groups to maintain a 6-foot distance and wear masks.
“Our staff is on the front line, we just want to keep everybody safe,” she said.
Hardman said that long-term visitors have kept the town full this summer. It’s a pivot for a town that traditionally relies on events to draw in tourists in short bursts.
“We are looking more to entertain the people who are here, whereas typically our criteria is to bring people here by the thousands. We’ve really had to shift to make things different for this summer; this is a way for us to engage with the local community of Snowmass and give back a little,” Hardman said.
Each year, Snowmass Village hosts a nonstop social calendar during the summer months. This year, the much-loved Thursday concerts on Fanny Hill have been canceled. Iconic events such as the Heritage Fire Festival and the Craft Beer Festival were both canceled. Snowmass also hosts a number of athletic competitions and conferences throughout the summer, all of which were put on hold due to the pandemic.
“The whole summer has been hard,” Hardman said. “It’s been challenging. We are scrambling and doing our best to keep things activated and fun.”
If the last ice cream anti-social is any indication, the promise of choco tacos and push pops is something to celebrate in the summer of COVID-19.
“We could see people U-ing around and trying to follow us,” Hardman said. “It’s definitely an attraction.”