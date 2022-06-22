In its “State of the State” presentation at The Arts Campus at Willits on Tuesday morning — done at the invitation of and in partnership with the Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, Colorado River Valley and Glenwood Springs chambers — the Colorado Chamber of Commerce offered audience members analysis and insights into some of the market data points having real, day-to-day impacts on businesses.
During the gathering, Jessica Valand, regional director of workforce development for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, underscored that as tempting as it is to blame the COVID-19 pandemic for much of the present woes — especially worker shortages — the bigger picture is more complicated than that.
Rather, business owners are paying the compound interest on a confluence of years-long factors: the Baby Boomer generation retiring (albeit perhaps a few years early, for some, because of the pandemic), shifting job markets and younger, would-be workers burdened by record levels of student debt while facing record-high housing and rental prices.
Altogether, the phenomenon has been dubbed a “sansdemic,” she said, referring to a situation where there’s simply not enough people available to complete the amount of work society needs done. When taking into account the decline in both birth rates and workforce participation, economists are anticipating a deficit of 6 million workers by 2028, Valand said.
“Part of the decrease in labor-force participation is males — specifically white, non-college-educated males — have been dropping out of the labor force for some time,” she said. “A piece of that kind of happened in earnest in the 1990s. That had to do with a lot of manufacturing jobs going overseas. …And then also there’s another big kind of drop-off after the last Great Recession. We have seen that population in particular kind of opting out of the workforce.”
Additionally, more recently, 2 million women left the workforce during the pandemic who have not returned, she continued. And in the last year, there was a recent, sharp decline in the number of available visas — 88% in the last year — something that resort communities feel more sharply than elsewhere in the country.
“The visa issue is huge,” Valcan said.
One thing that data now show wasn’t a factor in demotivating people from the workforce? The emergency, additional unemployment benefits paid out by the federal government during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
“There was some speculation going back about a year and a half ago that the extended and expanded unemployment benefits were keeping people away from the labor market,” she said. “Those ended in September of 2021 in the state of Colorado, and we didn’t really see it have much of an impact on the labor-force participation rate.”
Most of the current open job postings in the Roaring Fork Valley are in the hospitality and restaurant industries, with one notable exception: registered nurses, which far exceeds the other 19 fields on the top 20 list in Valand’s presentation. Noting the “silver tsunami,” a metaphor demographers use to describe the wave of retiring and aging Baby Boomers, the lack of local health care workers may have particular economic impacts for the region. If retirees with a high net worth — who would otherwise prefer to stay in the area but feel they can’t do so because of a lack of health care options — decide to relocate, that may negatively impact local economies.
“You can see here that the big takeaway is, overwhelmingly, you’ve got a ton of openings in health care, and then very few people who are skilled in that particular occupation,” Valand said. “That was a huge outlier. As we looked at that Baby Boomer information, you have a number of retirees that are probably — especially in this community — pretty healthy and fit and want to retire in-place. But they are going to be driving increased demand in health care … and if they cannot find that care in this community, that will cause them to leave.”
While Valand’s presentation focused mainly on data points and what they mean for business owners and the chambers of commerce that represent many of them, Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman emphasized that a lot of the larger issues have political roots.
She discussed the 2022 state legislative session, bringing attention to the importance of having a voice in “how the sausage gets made.”
“That’s why we have to work together to identify, what are the public policy solutions? What are the funding solutions to some of those challenges that [Valand] just described?” Furman posed. “When I think about our organization, and how many businesses we represent — all sizes, all colors, all different types of industries — what I believe is most critical is our partnership with our local chambers.”
She went on to sympathize with rural communities, such as those on the Western Slope, that are geographically and culturally disconnected from the Front Range, where legislative decisions occur. Without on-the-ground representation, she maintained, some of the issues that more directly impact mountain resort economies may not make legislative priorities.
“The session starts in January, ends in May. We had, believe it or not, 717 pieces of legislation introduced this legislative session,” she said. “We did some history, some research — that is the largest number of bills we have ever seen in history, in the legislative process. Do you really believe we need 717 new laws? God no.”
Furman went through how some of those bills — including the ones that didn’t come to fruition during the recently ended session — could have impacted businesses. She also talked about how the larger political climate is having an adverse effect on coalition building and effective, representative lawmaking.
“Inflation, gas prices, workforce shortages — all of these things are playing into what could happen in the 2022 election,” she said. “There’s a lot of interesting things going on in the races and the primary races and the general election races … We want to grow the number of pro-business legislators. We want to support those that have been supporting our mission.”
To that end, the Colorado Chamber, for the first time ever, made endorsements in primary elections for the first time.
“We believe as an organization that we need to see more balance in this state,” Furman said.