The ripples of a mass shooting at an LGBTQIA+ nightclub in Colorado Springs have reached the Roaring Fork Valley’s community.
Just minutes before the midnight of Sunday’s Transgender Day of Remembrance — a day to recognize lives lost in transphobic violence — a gunman opened fire in Club Q in Colorado Springs, killing five and injuring dozens. Hours later, on Sunday evening, members of the local LGBTQIA+ community and allies gathered at Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs as the push for non-cis, nonbinary rights continues and fear for their safety grows.
“As a gay man myself, I felt like I could be hunted or targeted at any given moment — even that event,” said Steve Mills, who serves on the Gay for Good Rocky Mountains chapter board. “I was constantly looking out the window because it was public knowledge that this was going on. What if somebody else felt emboldened to come out and say, ‘Oh, I’ll take out even more people?’ It’s those types of things. A safe space doesn’t really exist, even at a vigil.”
Around 40 people gathered to mourn, speak their feelings and just be generally supportive in the wake of another hateful act of violence — the 22-year-old suspect faces preliminary charges that include murder and hate crimes — against the LGBTQIA+ community.
Even if the victims of the actual event were unknown in the Roaring Fork Valley, it was another instance of the safety of trans and queer folks coming into question that hit home. The valley has taken steps forward — the Roaring Fork School District’s adoption of a toolkit to support transgender and nonbinary students has been recognized within the community as a major affirming step. Still, even those meetings were filled with public comments anchored in religious beliefs that many viewed as adversarial to queer lifestyles.
The events at Club Q served as a reminder to many that regardless of where you may be, threats loom for the queer community — a sentiment that was expressed at the vigil in Glenwood Springs Sunday.
“AspenOUT and [Aspen Gay Ski Week] cannot express enough how upset we are about the injury and loss of life,” a joint statement between the two organizations issued Sunday afternoon reads. “Trying to make sense of it all at this time seems unreasonable and unfair. We want our community to know that we are here to help as much as possible in assisting with mental health services during this difficult time.”
Janet Gordon, a licensed counselor based in Carbondale, said the majority of her clients are in the LGBTQIA+ community. These isolated, believed-to-be-safe spaces are near sacred, and the loss of one in such horrific fashion is devastating, she said.
“In the LGBTQIA+ community, there aren’t necessarily a lot of spaces —and spaces that aren’t just accepting but that are affirming and celebratory and positive. So anytime one of those spaces is so violently and completely changed and taken away, it’s a much deeper loss,” Gordon said. “Every single one is vital, and every single one is important.”
Gordon said that discussions in the aftermath have been anchored in grief, frustration and anger that acts like this “keeps happening.” She added that making connections and getting support is “huge” for coping and moving forward.
Gordon offered her services as a resource for those struggling in the aftermath of the Club Q shooting, encouraging people to reach her at 970-379-4983. Other resources include the Aspen Hope Center at aspenhopecenter.org or its crisis lines, 970-925-5858 in Aspen and 970-945-3728 in Garfield County; PFLAG Roaring Fork Valley at pflagrfv.org; and AspenOUT at aspenout.com. Other options include the Colorado crisis line at 844-493-TALK (8255) and the Trevor Project.
Kevin McManamon, executive director at AspenOUT, the producer of Gay Ski Week, said the shooting is going to have tangible effects on the event — like a greater budget toward security.
“I don’t care where you stand on the idea of gun control, but it’s an open-carry state,” McManamon said. “Anyone could walk up to any of our events and open fire. And it’s feasible — we’re a big event, we’re a known event.”
McManamon highlighted that even locally, he sees hate speech directed toward LGBTQIA+ communities. He specifically pointed out a retweet from Anna Zane, co-proprietor of the three Zane’s Tavern restaurants across the valley and a one-time candidate for the Aspen School District Board of Education. Zane retweeted conservative commentator Matt Walsh’s following statement: “Leftists are using a mass shooting to try and blackmail us into accepting the castration and sexualization of children. These people are just beyond evil. I have never felt more motivated to oppose everything they stand for, with every fiber of my being. Despicable scumbags.”
The tweet made the rounds through the board of AspenOUT and its larger network, and McManamon said the group is planning a response.
“When we have locals that are espousing this sort of hatred to our community, we feel we have to act,” McManamon said. “I don’t know what the act looks like yet. The word boycott has popped up.”
When reached for comment, Zane said she was taken aback by the local response to her Twitter feed, which she emphasized she uses as “an information feed, not as a platform.” When she retweeted Walsh’s statement, for instance, it was more as a mental note for herself to go back and research its context. On Sunday when reached by phone, Zane said she had been away, in Florida, tending to damage left by Hurricane Nicole and spending the holiday with her family. While she was tangentially aware of a mass shooting in Colorado, she said she hadn’t followed the news enough to know that the shooting specifically targeted the LGBTQIA+ community or that it had occurred at a gay club — an action she condemned.
“I’m just so caught off-guard right now by this whole thing," Zane said. "If you look at it, I probably retweet Matt Walsh all the time. I do think there needs to be way more education around this, if there’s a thing going around with kids … I do find all this stuff fascinating. Do I like politics, am I involved? Yes. Am I running for office or have a political agenda? No. I’m just a mom of four kids. I didn’t even know what it was that I was retweeting — I'll go back and look at stuff later.”
Aspen Daily News editor Megan Tackett contributed to this story.