To truly understand psychedelics is a multi-year process, said Martha Hammel, co-founder of the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center. It’s a topic that cannot be covered in just one event, she said, but the conversation has to start somewhere.
On Friday, June 2, the inaugural Aspen Psychedelic Symposium takes place from noon to 7 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. A single ticket is $28 for the full day and attendees will be able to come and go between panel discussions.
Presented by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, the daylong event is a deep dive into the tradition, science and advocacy behind integrating psychedelic plant-based medicines into modern culture.
Panels throughout the day will feature researchers, scientists, doctors and other experts working in the field from Colorado and across the country. There will be live Spanish interpretation provided by Convey Language Solutions throughout the entire symposium.
“It is our mission to help people understand the complex topic of these medicines,” Hammel said. “And we're trying to start that conversation with the basics and hope some people get inspired to dig a little deeper.”
Senate Bill 290
The drive to start the conversation around psychedelic plant-based medicines in the Aspen community follows the recent legislation at the state level regarding these substances — which are referred to as “natural medicine.”
Colorado voters approved Proposition 122, also called the Natural Medicine Health Act of 2022, in the November midterm election. The state passage of this ballot measure decriminalized the possession and personal use of psilocybin and psilocin — which are the psychoactive chemicals found in psychedelic mushrooms — and several other plant-based psychedelic substances for Coloradans 21 and over.
Colorado is the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize the use of psychedelic substances.
Last month, lawmakers began rolling out their plan for the implementation and regulation of decriminalized natural medicine. State Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, introduced a bill aiming to help state agencies more efficiently implement the Natural Medicine Health Act. The implementation bill, Senate Bill 290, was finalized earlier this month and was signed and approved by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this week.
SB 290 clarified the decriminalization and established legal punishments for violations. The bill also placed regulation and licensing authority under the Department of Revenue through a new Division of Natural Medicine and created the Natural Medicine Advisory Board to study issues related to psychedelic medicines and make recommendations to regulatory authorities.
Many aspects of the bill assigned responsibilities similar to those for marijuana regulation, with the main difference being that the sale of psychedelic medicines is not permitted; these substances will not be available for purchase in a dispensary of any kind.
SB 290 also established protections for Indigenous spiritual and religious practices that have long incorporated many of the substances falling under natural medicine. The bill’s language addresses misappropriation and exploitation of “tribal and Indigenous cultures and religions.”
It states: “Considerable harm may occur to the federally recognized American Tribes and Indigenous People, communities, cultures and religions if natural medicine is overly commodified, commercialized, and exploited in a manner that results in the erasure of important cultural and religious context.”
The passage of Proposition 122, and now this new implementation bill, comes at a time when research is breaking new ground on the mental health benefits of plant-based psychedelic treatments, resulting in a shift in public perception regarding psychedelics.
With discourse surrounding natural medicine on the rise — statewide and at a national level — Hammel noted the importance of educational conversations happening at the local level, and the Aspen Psychedelic Symposium is a step in providing community members with a set of basic knowledge, she said.
“There is so much media attention around plant medicines,” Hammel said. “I want people to be able to craft their own narratives and to look for resources and feel empowered to ask questions to their doctors, to look up training programs, to figure out how to talk to their kids.
“I want to support people in discovering their own relationship with these medicines,” she said. “And what we're trying to do is give people a set of basic knowledge.”
Psychedelic summer
The Aspen Psychedelic Symposium will consist of four panels, beginning at noon with “What is Healing, What is Ceremony,” followed by “Mental Health Breakthroughs” at 1:30 p.m., “The Neuroscience of Psychedelics” at 3 p.m. and “Where do we go from here?” starting at 4:30 p.m.
The symposium will conclude at 6 p.m. with a keynote address titled “Speculations on the Antiquity of Human Consciousness” by Dennis McKenna, who has conducted research in ethnopharmacology for over 40 years. He is a founding board member of the Heffter Research Institute and was a key investigator on the Hoasca Project, the first biomedical investigation of ayahuasca.
In terms of the panelists who are participating in the symposium, Hammel said she and her co-organizers tried to choose voices from within Colorado, as well as beyond, and that they wanted to try and bring in a diverse set of people from within the field.
“There are so many experts in the psychedelic space,” Hammel said. “And we wanted to bring in people who would bring their own passion and interest and brilliance into each panel.”
The panelists include: Brandon Burns (moderator), Jaz Cadoch (moderator), William Wildcat Coakí, Nicole Foerster (moderator), Kevin Franciotti, MA, Zach Leary (emcee and moderator), Matthew X. Lowe, PhD, Scarlet Masius, Kevin Matthews, Remi Olajoyegbe, Veronica Lightning Horse Perez, Natasia Poinsatte, Dr. Dave Rabin M.D., PhD, Meg Richmond, Scott Thompson, PhD and Court Wing.
Between each panel discussion, participants are encouraged to explore a resource fair, which will take place in the Wheeler lobby. Various organizations will be set up throughout the area providing information on psychedelic-related topics.
”I hope that people come away from this event with a basic understanding of our why, or why we are talking about psychedelic medicine,” Hammel said. “And I hope they come away with plenty of questions and then come to our psychedelic summer series and other events that we put on, as we hope to answer those questions.”
The symposium kicks off an entire summer of speaker events, workshops, panel discussions and training sessions around psychedelic medicines. The majority of this event series will be hosted at Here House and are put on in partnership with the three symposium organizers.
Additionally, there will be a pre-symposium event on June 1 at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre. Presented in conjunction with the Aspen Psychedelic Symposium and in partnership with Aspen Film, the screening event will feature the 2021 documentary, “Psychedelia: The History and Science of Mystical Experience,” an hourlong film chronicling the origins and resurgence of psychedelic research prior to the cultural upheaval of the 1960s.
The screening will start at 5:30 p.m., and a Q&A with film director Pat Murphy is to follow. It’s free for symposium ticket holders and $10 for non-ticket holders.
Following the symposium on Friday night, there will be an after party at Here House from 7 p.m. to midnight. The event is a separate ticket and serves as a fundraiser for Denver HeartQuarters, a nonprofit organization which is debuting a summer series of programming for veterans and veteran therapists around holistic and natural medicines.
From noon to 2 p.m. on June 3, Here House will also host an author meet and greet and book signing with symposium speaker McKenna. A full psychedelic series of events will then commence throughout the summer.
Tickets to the inaugural Aspen Psychedelic Symposium are $28 (all handling fees included) and available at aspenshowtix.com. For more information on the full summer series of events, visit aspenpsychedelicresourcecenter.org.