An inbound avalanche on a steep slope at Snowmass Ski Area on Tuesday triggered a search by the ski patrol but no one was believed to be caught in the slide, Aspen Skiing Co. said.
The avalanche in the Rock Island area was witnessed at about 1:25 p.m. by a ski patroller riding the High Alpine chairlift, according to a statement from SkiCo.
“Rock Island was closed at the top and the slide appears to have triggered naturally,” SkiCo said. “Ski patrol responded with a trained team of patrollers and four avalanche dogs and conducted a thorough search of the area. No individuals were found and no one has been reported missing.”
SkiCo is warning that steep terrain may close in coming days as high temperatures weaken the above-average snowpack. All closures should be followed, the company said.
Observant sightseers saw the results of a slide on the northeast aspect of Highland Bowl on Tuesday. SkiCo said the slide was triggered with explosives and the bowl remained closed throughout the day. There also were closures on Aspen Mountain.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said high temperatures have been triggering wet avalanches and wet slab avalanches throughout the Central Mountains.
“The transition from this never-ending winter to what will hopefully be a very long spring arrived in a destructive and violent manner,” the center reported Tuesday afternoon.
The warm temperatures combined with a dust layer on the snowpack in many places sent water into the snowpack, where it mixed with weak layers.
The avalanche danger in the Aspen area was rated as considerable, or 3 on a scale of 5.
“This violent transitional period is not over yet and dangerous avalanche conditions will persist across the mountains throughout much of the state for most of the work week, most likely until we see another good overnight freeze,” the avalanche center said.