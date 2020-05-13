Pitkin County’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team — which had been handling operations, logistics and communications relating to the coronavirus crisis — was demobilized last week, officials said.
Tracy Trulove, the city of Aspen’s communications director who handled much of the public outreach and media relations for the multi-jurisdictional team, said the change was considered necessary by all of the entities represented on the IMT, from law enforcement to local government to fire and ambulance districts.
She said an IMT is usually created in the event of an emergency that requires “heavy operational or logistics components,” such as wildfires or floods. The COVID-19 pandemic — while being a true emergency affecting the entire community — tended to lack those types of components, she said.
“This COVID-19 incident has been more information heavy,” Trulove said. “This event doesn’t have as many operations as an IMT is used to working with.”
That doesn’t mean, she said, there is no longer a local structure in place to handle coronavirus-related emergencies and public health matters. The baton has been handed off to the county’s Emergency Operations Center under the leadership of Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald.
“The EOC has been functional since the start of the COVID-19 incident as well,” Trulove said. “They’ve had things they’ve been working on, like the health and human services part of the incident and the recovery plans. All of that started happening around the same time as the IMT response.”
With Pitkin County and local municipalities such as the city of Aspen and town of Snowmass Village moving into recovery mode given an apparent slowdown in the number of local COVID-19 health cases, members of the IMT believed it was time to move on to other matters, she said. That includes preparations for the possibility of some other type of emergency that could arise this summer, chiefly wildfires and floods, Trulove said.
She said she would continue to serve on the city-county “joint information center” and assisting the county’s public health department with information and outreach. The center also will be involved in communications between local governments and businesses.
Weekly virtual community meetings to discuss coronavirus-related issues involving health testing and economic assistance — which previously fell under the IMT oversight — may still be part of the short-term picture, Trulove said. But those details have yet to be finalized.
Assistant County Manager Phylis Mattice will essentially serve as “deputy incident commander” for the county on all things related to COVID-19, working with the McDonald and the EOC. County Manager Jon Peacock and Public Health Director Karen Koenemann will be involved in the release of information relating to testing and contact-tracing strategies, Trulove said.
“Down the road, public health has a really big job for the next 12 to 18 months on this event, because COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon,” she added.
Mattice said typically, an IMT is deployed for about two weeks. The local IMT that formed to respond to coronavirus issues was in place since mid-March until late last week, for a period of nearly two months.
While there is no longer a multi-jurisdictional IMT tackling COVID-19 issues, the county’s EOC has full support from officials in Aspen, Snowmass Village and fire and ambulance districts, Mattice said. Some personnel from the IMT will continue to perform their same duties for the EOC.
“The IMT had a logistics person for purchasing things,” she said. “Now the new team has a logistics person for purchasing things. So we have just transferred some of the functions to county staff.”
There was no “minority opinion” on the issue of demobilizing the IMT, Mattice said.
“Definitely everyone felt that this was the thing to do,” she said. “[IMT members] felt they had to regroup and get ready for the next big thing. If we have an event such as a wildfire, the IMT can be deployed immediately.”
Since mid-March, local residents and media were able to access information through the team’s spokespersons. Mattice said Trulove and the joint information center will continue to provide information to the public and reporters on items of community interest.
“Out of all the things we put into place since this started, the communication channels have been really good,” Mattice said. “We’re looking to improve upon them a little bit — like maybe doing a press briefing once a week and trying to organize that a little better. We’re going to try to build on our social media posts. We’re trying to create a communications strategy right now. We’ll try to maintain the good things we’ve been doing.”