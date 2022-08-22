Aspen-Pitkin County Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said the cause of Monday’s accident in which a private jet veered off the runway after landing in rainy weather is under investigation.
The incident involving a Cessna Citation business jet that originated from Centennial Airport near Denver occurred at about 4:45 p.m. After landing, the plane, which had two crew members and three passengers, crashed into lights and signs on the airfield, causing damage. No one was injured, Bartholomew said. In addition, damage occurred to the jet’s wings, nose gear and fuel lines, and the airport was closed for the remainder of the evening to clean up leaked fuel that was contained after the airport set up artificial berms around the affected area.
The post-crash cleanup effort led to the airport’s closure through the evening. Eight inbound and eight outbound commercial flights were canceled. The airport reopened at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The aircraft received its air-worthiness certificate in 2002. Damage to the plane included the underside of its wings, nose gear and a fuel line, the airport director said.
Fixed-based operator Atlantic Aviation provided assistance by removing the remaining fuel from the aircraft to prevent further leakage onto the airfield, Bartholomew added. At a Thursday meeting of the Aspen Airport Advisory Board, officials said the accident likely was due to a combination of inclement weather and pilot error. The aircraft owner or its insurer will be asked to pay for the cost of airfield repairs, officials added. The flight originated from Centennial Airport near Denver. The incident marked the fourth time a private jet has veered from the local runway this year.