A surge in the demand for services from Pitkin County government has carried over to the coroner’s office and forced it to go from a largely part-time, on-call model to hiring more full-time deputies.
There has been a steady increase in the annual number of deaths investigated in Pitkin County since 2018. Investigations reached a high of 62 last year. There have already been 43 death investigations this year — nearly the same as in all of 2020. The forecast is for 80 death investigations total this year.
“This increase since 2020 mirrors some of the other service demand increases that we’ve seen in our community,” Pitkin County Budget Director Connie Baker told county commissioners on Tuesday. “It’s really a trend that we’re seeing across the board for county services and unfortunately the coroner’s office has been seeing that same trend.”
Longtime Coroner Steve Ayers said his staff has traditionally functioned by piecing together on-call investigators who also worked separate, full-time jobs. Chief Deputy Coroner Audra Keith was hired as the first full-time employee about 2½ years ago. Even with her working full-time, the staff is stretched thin due to turnover and the increasing caseload.
“The model of using on-call deputies just isn’t working,” Baker said. “This is a model that’s failing and a situation that isn’t sustainable.”
Staff shortages have forced Keith to be on call 24 hours per day, seven days a week for roughly three out of four weeks per month. Ayers said he is concerned about staff burnout that leads, in turn, to turnover.
“The growth keeps exceeding our ability to cover it with our on-call people,” he said. “It’s just busier all around. It’s not more fentanyl. It’s not more suicide. It’s not more car wrecks. It’s just more of everything.”
Ayers said he wants to retain a hybrid model of full- and part-time staff, but with one more position full-time. He asked commissioners to fund the conversion of one part-time position to a full-time position. Adding that coverage, he said, would allow the office to tackle numerous projects that have been delayed due to the time-intensive investigations.
Baker said the budget implications for the county would be about $64,000 more in expenses this year for prorated salary plus some one-time costs. The annual salary and benefits package will be about $124,000 per year. However, the savings will be at least $40,000 annually from eliminating one part-time, on-call position.
The four commissioners present at the meeting said they supported the request, which will be formalized in a third-quarter supplement budget adjustment. Commissioner Patti Clapper said she opposes staff increase requests outside of the normal budget process, but she saw the logic in adding a full-time deputy coroner who will boost the mental health of employees in the department and reduce overtime pay.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury used the opportunity to ask about the coroner office’s release of information about the death of Jim Crown on June 25. Crown, 70, the managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co., died in a car accident at the Woody Creek racetrack. McNicholas Kury said she received a constituent call asking why authorities couldn’t give the grieving family a day before announcing any information.
“We’ve learned a few things from that case,” Ayers said. He didn’t offer specifics but said his office had been contacted by Crown’s legal team and its media representative during the investigation.
The coroner’s office initially released a statement on the evening of June 25 saying Crown died “when he failed to navigate a turn resulting in a collision with an impact barrier.” The statement was amended later that night to strike the phrase “failed to navigate a turn.” The coroner’s office clarified that it “does not investigate the mechanism of a motor vehicle crash.”
Ayers told the commissioners that being sensitive to grieving families and friends of someone who died is a vital part of his office’s role. “Our most important part of the job, it’s not about the dead, it’s about the living,” he said.