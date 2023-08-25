The Colorado Water Congress annual summer conference in Steamboat Springs this week saw its largest-ever attendance. Speakers said the event’s size reflects a growing public attention to water as climate change and population growth put pressure on the state’s water resources.
The Water Congress, perhaps Colorado’s most significant annual meeting on water, gathered about 480 people this year, including speakers and exhibitors. Participants included federal and state lawmakers, irrigators and other water managers from across the state. The conference ran from Tuesday to Thursday.
“They’ve told me this is the largest [water congress] ever, and that’s a reflection of how serious this situation has gotten,” said U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, who spoke at the conference on Wednesday.
The event included some big names, including Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie. Federal lawmakers also joined, including Hickenlooper and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of the state’s House District 2, all Democrats. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, who represents House District 3, also attended.
Speakers said they are seeing more public attention to water than they ever have in the past. Historian of the American West Patty Limerick, who delivered the first speaking event of the conference, said that when she first moved to Colorado in 1984, she saw a great deal of “complacency and taken-for-grantedness” in Coloradans regarding water. Now, she said, there is much more awareness of the issue.
“It’s an amazing change,” Limerick said.
State Sen. Dylan Roberts indicated that the same is true in the state capitol. Roberts noted that this year’s $95 million water projects bill — annual legislation that funds water projects throughout the state — was the largest in history.
And federal legislators said Washington is no different. Bennet said that even for legislators from the East Coast and Midwest, the importance of the Colorado River Basin and the drought across the West is apparent.
“It’s 40 million people that rely on the Colorado River for their farms, for their ranches, for their communities. It is a substantial portion of the American population, and what we’re dealing with here is of national importance,” Bennet said.
Hickenlooper noted that he convened a new Colorado River Caucus in the Senate this year, which includes senators from all seven states in the basin. Neguse, whose district covers Boulder and much of north-central Colorado, has followed suit by convening a similar caucus in the House of Representatives.
The question bringing all this attention to water, said Colorado Water Congress Board President Travis Smith, was whether Colorado can sustain itself with diminishing water supplies.
“Are we gonna meet future demands? There are more people coming to Colorado,” Smith said during the conference’s opening remarks.
Colorado State Climatologist Russ Schumacher affirmed that Colorado’s water supplies face a troubling future as he shared findings that Colorado State University is expecting to include in their 2023 Colorado Climate Change Report, which they plan to release in October. While precipitation doesn't show a clear upward or downward trend, Schumacher said temperatures are trending upward. That means that soils will dry out, hotter air will cause more evaporation and rivers will run lower earlier in the summer.
“Change is really hard, and we’re in a world right now where hydrology is changing, so change is not a choice,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.
Speakers were quick to call for cooperation, collaboration and neighborliness as competition over water resources increases.
Limerick urged Coloradans to see one another as neighbors with common interests. In honor of her last name, she read out a limerick she had written to that effect:
“Rural and urban places
Are tangled together like laces
They’re like sister and brother
They depend on each other
They have never been opposite cases”
Limerick said that dealing with Colorado’s water system is dealing with history. Sometimes, that means negotiating with a system that was built at different times with different goals than what we have now. That system was also built with inherent flaws.
“Nobody is exempt from dealing with their ancestors' actions,” Limerick said.
In his speech, Bennet mentioned the legacy of Coloradans’ ancestors in the reality of our current water challenges. The senator said that while they may not have foreseen the conditions we are facing today, the architects of Colorado and the West’s water systems were looking to benefit the generations that would come after them.
He urged Coloradans now to do the same, despite the fact that we may not know exactly what future generations will face. He added that he has faith in the young people who will be taking the reins on water issues in the future.
“There are young people showing up to fight for water … and those perspectives are as important as any perspective represented a hundred years ago, in fact they’re more important,” Bennett said.