The 2023 candidate fields for local school board elections are coming into focus as Friday’s petitioning deadline looms.
It appears that in both the Aspen School District and Roaring Fork School District fields, one incumbent board member is slated to defend their seats and seek second terms: Katy Frisch in Aspen and Jasmin Ramirez in Roaring Fork. Both — along with other candidates in each district — are listed in the Colorado Secretary of State’s TRACER candidate-tracking system, having filed affidavits expressing their intent to run this fall.
“The importance of these board seats can’t be overstated,” Frisch said via phone call on Tuesday. “Making sure that I had the time to commit to it, I take it very seriously.
“(Family) were the considerations that I was weighing, also with a consideration that there’s a lot of stuff that still needs to be done with the district and the benefit as an incumbent of already being up to speed. I don’t need to start from scratch.”
Frisch was elected in 2019 after previously running in 2009. She served as board president in 2021-22 and has helped lead the district through COVID-19, the hiring of current Superintendent David Baugh and the current bond project.
She said she weighed the impact of running again on her family and her other ventures. Frisch’s husband, Adam, came within striking distance of defeating U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, in last November’s election for Colorado House District 3. A Democrat, Adam Frisch already has begun campaigning for the 2024 election cycle.
Katy Frisch believes her business background and acumen have served the district and the board well over the past four years and that it’s important to serve another four years, especially as the board continues to navigate staff housing.
“When the issues are around things like housing, business issues, you really need someone to be able to understand how to make that happen,” Frisch said. “That was important, to continue to have some business people on the board.”
In the Roaring Fork School District, Ramirez won in 2019 over incumbent Shane Larson by a narrow margin in a race that also included another challenger, Amy Connerton. In the last four years, Ramirez launched a consulting business to promote diversity and equity in leadership locally; she joined the support program School Board Partners, and has since risen to its director of programs.
Currently, Ramirez is vice president of the RFSD board. She said she took “a long time” to decide if she wanted to run again, citing the politicalization and intense scrutiny that has grown around school boards since she was first elected — points that former RFSD president Natalie Torres also referenced when she announced earlier this month that she would not seek a second term.
Ramirez also said that weighing the needs of her family also delayed her decision, but their support helped push her to seek another term.
“It’s taken me a long time because it’s a big ask of my family,” Ramirez said via phone Tuesday. “I’m really lucky that my husband and my kids have cared so deeply about sharing me with the community.”
Ramirez has long been the vocal supporter of minority support within the district, including Latinos, which comprise the majority of the student population. She said that while her lived experiences aren’t representative of all her constituents and she carries some privilege, she feels she’s earned a level of trust throughout the local community.
“I’m the daughter of immigrants and the wife of an immigrant so I understand that lived reality and that lived experience, but that does not negate that I do not know what it is to be an immigrant to this community, to this country. I don’t know what it is to be monolingual, to just speak Spanish, to have had to come from a long journey away from home to come here to this valley and try to survive,” Ramirez said.
“I’m really lucky that I can communicate with them and I can engage with them in a way that they feel safe and that they feel that they have someone they trust. I don’t take that gift without the understanding that it’s a responsibility, in a way, to make sure that their stories don’t fall on deaf ears.”
As it stands right now, Ramirez appears to have an easier path to reelection this year than her first go-around; as of Wednesday afternoon, no other candidates residing within RFSD’s District D — encompassing the West Glenwood area — have been listed on TRACER.
Four other RFSD candidates are in the system — Phillip Bogart and Lindsay DeFrates in District C and Elizabeth After and Alan Kokish in District B. District C — bordered by Interstate 70 to the north and Highway 82 to the west, crossing it into Cardiff — is represented by Maureen Stepp. District B is being vacated by Torres, and includes mostly western Carbondale.
Stepp did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story after previously telling Aspen Daily News she had not yet decided.
ASD does not have director districts like RFSD; all seats are at-large. After current ASD Board President Jonathan Nickell confirmed via text Wednesday he was not seeking reelection, at least one new face will be on the board in 2024. As of Wednesday afternoon, Frisch was listed with Cassie Harrelson on TRACER.
The final lineups could still change: The deadline for filing petitions is Friday, as is the deadline for write-in candidates to file an affidavit of intent to be a candidate.
Verification and certification of petition signatures by election officials are due on Sept. 8.