Election incumbents typically have the upper hand when it comes to fundraising, and based on the latest filings of campaign finance reports, that appears to be the case with the three highest-profile races involving Pitkin County.
In the contest for U.S. House District 3, Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt holds a nearly 3-1 edge over Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in total contributions to their campaigns from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30. Boebert, who was elected to the seat in 2020, has garnered $5.76 million compared with $2.12 million donated to Frisch, a businessman and former Aspen city councilman.
Aside from the itemized and non-itemized contributions, reports filed to the Federal Election Commission show that Frisch loaned $2.2 million of his own money to his campaign but repaid $1.5 million of that amount. The reports also show that Boebert received “transfers from other committees” of nearly $512,000, but has made no personal loans to her campaign.
At the end of the Sept. 30 reporting period, Boebert had $1.92 million in cash on hand, while Frisch had $715,000. Boebert’s disbursements, including operating expenditures, amounted to $4.75 million compared with Frisch’s $3.57 million.
The election will be held Nov. 8. Ballots have already been mailed to Pitkin County voters. Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District covers much of the Western Slope as well as the Pueblo area.
In the two contested races for elected positions within Pitkin County’s borders, incumbent County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury outraised challenger Erin Smiddy during the county’s most recent reporting period covering July 24 to Oct. 13.
McNicholas Kury, a former county elections manager who won her seat without opposition in 2018, raised $4,065 during the 80-day period. She also loaned $1,000 of her own funds to the campaign. Smiddy, a former county sheriff’s deputy who currently works in a local grocery, raised $1,250 during the same timeframe.
The report by the Committee to Elect Kelly McNicholas Kury shows total spending of $698 during the 11 weeks leading up to Oct. 13. Meanwhile the Erin Smiddy for County Commissioner report recorded spending of $826. McNicholas Kury had $4,366 in funds on hand at the end of the period while Smiddy had $473.
In the race for Pitkin County sheriff, challenger Mike Buglione’s campaign report listed $11,625 in contributions and $11,105 in expenditures for the same period as the one for the county commissioner’s race. With $4,473 in funds on hand at the beginning of the period, his available cash at the end of it was $5,043. Buglione is a former sheriff’s deputy and supervisor who currently works in the construction industry.
Sheriff Joe DiSalvo’s report for the latest campaign-finance period was not posted to the PitkinVotes.com website along with the reports from the other candidates for countywide office in contested and uncontested races. Reached by phone on Sunday, DiSalvo said his campaign filed the report to the county clerk’s office and that he was unsure why it had not been loaded onto the election site. However, he provided the Aspen Daily News with a copy of the report on Sunday evening.
The report from DiSalvo, who was first elected sheriff in 2010 and has been re-elected twice, shows that he had $19,808 in funds at the beginning of the period. His campaign then raised $44,144 in the following 80 days, bringing the total to $63,952.
His campaign reported expenditures of $31,347, leaving DiSalvo with $32,605 at the end of the period — $26,304 more than Buglione’s cash on hand as of Oct. 13.