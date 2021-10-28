Independence Pass on Colorado Highway 82 is closed for the season, according to a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The roadway was closed at 7 p.m. on Monday due to a winter storm. It did not reopen, and CDOT made call today to close it for the season. The gates near Aspen and Twin Lakes are locked.
"The safety closure is to keep maintenance equipment operators and the traveling public safe during the winter season. Plowing steep switchbacks on Highway 82 on either side of the pass is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard," a CDOT news release says.
CDOT's suggested alternate route from the Denver area and the Front Range to the upper Roaring Fork Valley is westbound Interstate 70 to Glenwood Springs, then Highway 82 eastbound to Aspen. The state highway department typically reopens the pass on the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, weather permitting.
Today's seasonal closure ties for the earliest close of Independence Pass in the last 12 years. The pass was closed Oct. 28 in 2019. The typical closure week is the second week of November, the release adds.