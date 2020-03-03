Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin felt the weight of his burden when sentencing Brolin McConnell — who in 2016 held three hostages on Independence Pass at gunpoint — to 12 years in state prison on Monday afternoon.
“I hope I look back on this as one of the more difficult sentences that I ever have to impose,” he said. “This to me exemplifies the kind of case that unfortunately we see in the courtroom, where a life is proceeding along a path, and there’s a hinge, and the life is forever changed.”
In this case, he continued, four lives were changed: those of the three victims and McConnell’s.
One of those victims was present in the courtroom Monday to give a statement, which underscored Seldin’s observation.
“I would like to start off by saying I’ve been robbed at gunpoint twice in Dallas, and I felt safer in those two instances combined than I did when held at gunpoint by Brolin McConnell,” he said. “This went on for about an hour. Brolin had a pistol against my head and the other one pointed right in front of me. The first 20 minutes, I thought I had hope of getting out alive, but after that I realized I was asking for way too much.”
He went on to describe McConnell “making irrational statements with a smile on his face” and at one point demanding $100 million.
The victim recounted that he offered to take McConnell to the bank right then and there — his hope, he said, was that McConnell would take him up on the offer, at which point the victim planned to drive them both off the road.
“I was going to finish it there, and I was prepared to end it,” the victim said.
But instead, McConnell lined his victims in “an execution line,” he continued.
“I was completely helpless. I remember looking at [another victim], thinking we had about five seconds left to live. I wanted to tell him it’s been a great two months being friends, and I’ll see you in the next life.”
Surviving the incident has not lessened his fear, despite McConnell having spent more than 1,300 days in the Pitkin County Jail since his arrest in July 2016.
“Every day, I think about how I’m going to live my life when he gets out,” he said. “Do I need to change my name? Do I need to move to another country? Do I have to move and stay off the internet so he can’t find me? I’m fearful for my life and he’s not even present anymore.”
Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham read a statement from another victim who was not present Monday, as well.
“Your honor, to this day, my ankle still snaps while I walk. It gets worse in the cold, and I like the snow,” Nottingham read. “I still have PTSD from this incident. To say this changed the trajectory of my life is an understatement.”
The third victim flew from Hawaii to make an in-person statement during McConnell’s originally scheduled sentencing hearing that was rescheduled due to weather last month. All three asked the judge to impose the maximum 20-year prison sentence.
McConnell pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree kidnapping, a class 3 felony — with a crime of violence sentence enhancer — and class 5 felony menacing in December after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity two years ago. But despite changing his plea, McConnell maintained that insanity was exactly his affliction that day.
“I wasn’t planning on talking at all, but I guess I just want to say that, um, I just read a quote the other day that trying to explain insanity to somebody is like trying to describe the color blue to a blind person; it’s nearly impossible,” he said in court. “I wouldn’t wish what happened that day on anyone, no matter how much I dislike somebody. I literally lost my mind, and I really thought — insane as it sounds — I was like on a TV show that day, and the past week before that.”
It’s a phenomenon that psychologists have dubbed “The Truman Show Delusion,” after the 1998 fictional film that depicts Truman Burbank, played by Jim Carey, slowly realizing his life is and has been, without his knowledge or consent, the focus of a reality television show.
McConnell said a traffic detour took him over Independence Pass that day on his way to his home in Colorado Springs from California.
“I wasn’t even supposed to be in Aspen that day,” he said. “I went all over the place because I wasn’t even trusting the GPS. My paranoia was 100 times bigger than I’d ever felt before. I pulled over to get my bearings, and it just happened to be that they drove by. I know words can’t express, but I do hope for some understanding of some sorts and some forgiveness. I’m definitely not the same person I was even prior to going insane.”
In echoing victims’ wishes that McConnell receive the 20-year maximum sentence, Nottingham relayed conversations he’s had with sheriff’s deputies who described McConnell as “one of the most difficult inmates that has been in the Pitkin County Jail.”
“He continues to take no responsibility for any of that,” Nottingham said.
But in his statement to the court Monday, McConnell did acknowledge his behavior as an inmate.
“Like Mr. Nottingham said, I’ve had issues in the jail,” he said. “I have anger issues, but I’m not violent. I don’t like my buttons pushed, and I don’t want to be put in a cage, but I’ve never been violent. I just ask for your forgiveness.”
Ultimately, Seldin, who has overseen the case from its start, believed McConnell’s sincerity — and mental instability.
“When Mr. McConnell sat in this courtroom on his first day of his advisement … he was in a state of mind that clearly was not what one would expect from a normal, rational person,” he said. “I have no doubt whatsoever that Mr. McConnell was in the grips of a mania or something like it, some mental health crisis.”
Seldin also recounted another case over which he’d presided that, while not directly comparable, reminded him of McConnell’s — but in that case, the defendant did not have a firearm.
“The sentence … was probationary and focused on mental health treatment. He was bonded out and went into an in-patient facility,” Seldin said. “Whatever opinion you may have about the red flag law — and I have no opinion — I just wonder how much different the lives of these young men may have unfolded had someone earlier in Mr. McConnell’s life detected a mental health problem that would have warranted taking away those firearms.”
‘Supportive family’
While nobody intervened in McConnell’s life in that capacity before he held three people at gunpoint near Independence Pass and engaged in an armed standoff with law enforcement, there was an outpouring of support for him in the aftermath.
The court received more than 50 character letters on McConnell’s behalf, several people — presumably from Colorado Springs, where McConnell resided before being arrested in Pitkin County — attended the sentencing hearing and two people, including McConnell’s mother, addressed the court directly, asking for leniency.
“He obviously has a very supportive family. All the letters I received were a testament to that,” Seldin said.
He called on McConnell’s family to continue that support, especially in ensuring he continues seeking mental health treatment and does not acquire any firearms, which would be illegal moving forward, as McConnell is now a convicted felon.
Thanks to an October ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that stipulated an offender can no longer receive both prison and probationary sentences from the same case, Seldin said he felt limited in his options and so it would be up to McConnell’s family to ensure he doesn’t lapse.
“In this case, I don’t have the luxury of imposing a probationary sentence that would allow me to … best serve the community’s safety, which would be a lengthy probationary term — a decade or more, following the completion of Department of Corrections and parole. But that’s not an option I have. I have a single option: sentencing him to [prison].”
Seldin did not diminish the seriousness of the crime when making his decision, but he did say the 20-year maximum did not serve a purpose beyond retribution.
“As for healing for the victims, there’s nothing that the court can do that’s going to remove the traumatic experience that you lived through from your past,” he said. “I don’t know that there’s something anyone can do in that regard other than help you process it. That’s a job for mental health professionals, not for me.”