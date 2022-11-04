The Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed today what most area travelers generally knew: that Independence Pass, the stretch of Highway 82 east of Aspen to Twin Lakes in Lake County, is closed for the winter season.
The pass has actually been closed since 7 a.m. on Oct. 23 when a winter storm hit the area. In recent years, typically after the first significant snowstorm of the fall, the roadway closes and does not reopen until late May, usually the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting.
CDOT’s announcement of the seasonal closure makes official what was already well-known to motorists who have seen the highway department’s signage along eastbound Highway 82 over the last 11 days. The signage simply read, “Independence Pass closed.”
“Closure gates will continue to be closed near Aspen and Twin Lakes,” the state highway department said in a Friday morning news release. “The safety closure is necessary to keep maintenance equipment operators and the traveling public safe during the winter season. Plowing steep switchbacks on CO 82 on either side of the pass is not safe during winter months and sections of the roadway are exposed to significant avalanche hazard."
Motorists may travel between the Roaring Fork Valley and the Front Range/Denver metropolitan area via the Interstate 70 connection at Glenwood Springs, the release suggests.
Official closure dates in previous years were: 2011, Nov. 2; 2012, Nov. 9; 2013, Nov. 4; 2014, Nov. 12; 2015, Nov. 4; 2016, Nov. 17; 2017, Nov. 17; 2018, Nov. 5; 2019, Oct. 28; 2020, Nov. 13; and 2021, Oct. 25.
Independence Pass is a Colorado Scenic and Historic Byway that is maintained by CDOT. It is the highest paved state highway in Colorado, crossing the Continental Divide at 12,095 feet. Though it is a paved road, it is also narrow and curvy on several stretches and therefore difficult to traverse in poor weather, the release says.
The pass also has steep drop-offs in some places. Several areas of the roadway only accommodate a single-car width, so drivers must use caution and pay close attention when confronted with oncoming traffic, the release continues.
The summit of Independence Pass is 18 miles west of Twin Lakes and 19 miles east of Aspen and crosses the Continental Divide over the Sawatch Range. The pass winds through mountainous terrain with the San Isabel National Forest on the east and White River National Forest on the west side of the divide.
“During the winter months, heavy snowfall at the highest elevations of the pass makes it impossible to travel,” the release adds. “Independence Pass is generally open during the summer months, from Memorial Day through November.”
Cottonwood Pass, between the Highway 82/Cattle Creek area south of Glenwood Springs and Gypsum on I-70, also is closed for the season. For more information about state highway conditions and closures, visit cotrip.org.