Independence Pass is open to all passenger vehicles and as of Thursday afternoon, there are no plans to close it again.
The pass closed Wednesday night for several hours due to safety concerns following a mudslide, said Parker Lathrop, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy of operations. With Interstate 70 closed indefinitely, Independence Pass has seen high volumes of traffic recently, and officials attempted to steer travelers away from the pass on Wednesday night.
“The official messaging is, if you’re trying to get over the Continental Divide, take Highway 13 through Meeker and Craig, or go south on Highway 50 through Gunnison,” Lathrop said.
Despite the suggested detours, Independence Pass will remain open unless it becomes unsafe due to extreme weather conditions or a significant accident or emergency, Colorado Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Elise Thatcher said. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of thunderstorms near Independence Pass on Friday afternoon and Friday night. Saturday will be smoky but sunny, and Saturday night will be clear.
Lathrop asked drivers to be careful and kind to one another, especially when weather conditions are poor.
“Be patient,” he said. “There are people who are uncomfortable with these high-mountain passes. Give them some space. Let the car get through. Once someone gets stuck, it’s a lot harder to get people unstuck. If there’s cars bumper-to-bumper behind them and cars bumper-to-bumper coming towards them, they can’t back up.”
Those traveling out of the Roaring Fork Valley are allowed to use Independence Pass, but through-traffic is encouraged to bypass the valley. Non-locals were discouraged from using Independence Pass Wednesday night, but Lathrop said officials did not stop vehicles to verify that they were “locals.”
As Google and Apple work to direct travelers around the closures, Lathrop said some drivers have been directed over Hagerman Pass, which is a single-lane road not meant for passenger vehicles. Two nights ago, a vehicle became stuck near the summit and lost a wheel, which Lathrop said led to the pass being shut down.
“Unfortunately, the mapping — as much as we love AI and Google Maps, sometimes the information is just not as accurate as we need it to be,” he said.
Large vehicles over 35 feet are still not allowed over Independence Pass. On the Aspen side, officials have placed speedbumps at the bottom of the pass, and large vehicles will be measured — if they are too large to pass, they will be stopped and turned around, Lathrop said. He added that Independence Pass does at times become congested, and CDOT has been careful about who goes over the pass from Aspen’s side and with what vehicle.