Get ready, Aspen: The Colorado Department of Transportation has reopened Independence Pass for the season.
Workers unlocked the seasonal closure gates in Lake and Pitkin counties for the Highway 82 pass today at noon. A CDOT news release says approximately 50 eastbound vehicles were waiting at reopening time behind the Pitkin gate, just east of Aspen, to cross.
In order to reopen the road for the 2022 season, crews fixed potholes, cleared rockfall and restriped the roadway. Cracked or loose rock is common along the pass and can develop due to regular and frequent freeze-thaw cycles in mountainous locations with year-round winter weather, the release says.
Like previous years, CDOT crews worked with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to perform avalanche mitigation before reopening. Avalanche mitigation work was light this year due to rapidly melting snow in April and May.
In the release, CDOT reminded motorists that commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are prohibited. The restriction is due to tight curves, steep inclines and narrow lanes on some sections of the pass, and applies to vehicles and trailers with a combined length of more than 35 feet.
Motorists should plan for the restriction to be in place on Highway 82 between mile-marker 47.2 (west side, near Aspen) and mile-marker 84.2 (east side, near Twin Lakes/Leadville and about one mile west of the junction with U.S. 24).
Motorists and cyclists should check weather conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms can prompt closures or slow traffic. Real-time road conditions are available at COtrip.org.
The seasonal pass typically reopens each year on the Thursday before Memorial Day weekend and closes sometime in November. The date of the fall closure is based on snowfall totals and the amount of maintenance required to keep the road safe for motorists.