The top of Independence Pass was closed briefly today following a fatality involving a single-vehicle accident at the first hairpin turn on the Lake County side of the summit, authorities said.
Colorado State Patrol received a call from emergency dispatchers at 12:18 p.m., a public information officer said. Trooper Josh Lewis said at 4 p.m. he had no details yet about the identity of the victim or what may have caused the accident.
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Aspen Fire Department and Aspen Ambulance personnel all responded to the scene. CSP will lead the investigation as Independence Pass is a section of State Highway 82 between Aspen in Pitkin County and Twin Lakes in Lake County.
A Pitkin Alert reported the closure was between mile-markers 61 and 63 at 2:33 p.m. Another alert at 3:50 p.m. informed that the top of the pass had reopened.
