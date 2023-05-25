The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that Highway 82’s Independence Pass will open at noon on Thursday between Aspen and Twin Lakes.
CDOT is expecting heavy traffic along mountain highways over Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer season. To help improve traffic flow, CDOT said it will suspend all construction and maintenance projects from noon on Friday until May 30. Emergency operations will be the only exception.
CDOT Northwest Colorado Regional Communications Manager Elise Thatcher said that in the weeks before the Independence Pass reopening, crews cleared snow, did avalanche mitigation and fixed potholes to make sure the road was safe for travel. No construction projects are planned on the road this summer, but should a pothole or emergency arise, crews will respond and address the problem.
“They do an extensive amount of work. They have gone over it multiple times and that’s why we’re on track to reopen tomorrow at noon,” Thatcher said. “There’s no way we would reopen it without making sure it’s safe to drive on.”
CDOT also announced that it will offer a free shuttle service for commuters between Carbondale and Paonia impacted by the Highway 133 closure due to road damage in Gunnison County. Service began on Wednesday and will run through Friday, and then resume on May 30 until June 2. Shuttles will depart from Paonia Town Park at 5, 6 and 7 a.m., and depart from the Carbondale Park-and-Ride at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
The shuttle will travel over McClure Pass, then around the road damage near Somerset. It will take a short detour along a ditch road where access is mostly limited to local residents due to the fact that it was not designed to support highway traffic, Thatcher said.
Shuttle service will not run on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. An updated schedule will be shared in time for the week of June 5. More information about the project is available at codot.gov/projects/co133bowieculvert. Questions also can be directed to 970-279-3309 or co133culvertrepair@gmail.com.