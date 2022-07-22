Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk and election denier whom a grand jury indicted for allegedly breaking into her county’s election system, turned herself into Pitkin County authorities Thursday night after the Fruita Police Department issued an arrest warrant for her earlier that day.
“After turning herself in, Tina Peters was booked into the Pitkin County Jail at 9:22 p.m. … for an outstanding warrant,” the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media accounts. “Peters posted bond and was released at 10:24 p.m.”
It was the second warrant issued for Peters’ arrest this month — on July 14, Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett granted a warrant after Peters traveled out of the state, to Las Vegas, at the time revoking her $25,000 bond conditions. In that incident, the warrant was successfully quashed after Peters’ defense attorney, Harvey Steinberg, shouldered the blame, saying that he had not properly communicated to the Mesa County clerk that she was not allowed to travel out of Colorado without first being granted permission by a judge.
Thursday’s warrant arose from a second alleged violation — this time, Peters allegedly sent an email to Mesa County elections staff seeking a recount of the votes in the June 28 Republican primary election for secretary of state, which the 66-year-old lost. However, a protection order prohibits her from making such contact. Peters had sought a recount from current Secretary of State Jena Griswold but was denied since the race was not close — Peters earned 178,014, or 28.8% of the votes, to Pam Anderson’s 266,238, or 43.1% — and did not offer to pay the cost of a recount, as is required. Peters then allegedly sent an email to eight state employees on Wednesday, among them at least one employee at the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, from which she is banned from communicating per a protection order. A phone call to that office confirmed that staff was not permitted to have any contact with Peters or vice versa and did not even have an updated phone number available at which to call her.
It wasn’t clear Friday afternoon why Peters was in Aspen.
Peters was indicted on 10 counts related to election system security breach under her watch in 2021 — seven of those charges are felonies, including criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and attempting to influence a public servant. She, alongside her then-deputy clerk Belinda Knisley, is accused of breaking into the election system in search of evidence that the 2020 presidential election had been nefariously stolen from incumbent Donald Trump.
“Something didn't seem right in our county from years ago to the 2020 election, and they wanted answers. And I said, 'You know what? If there's a there there, we'll find it.' And I've made that pledge to the citizens of Mesa County and all over Colorado," said Peters during a 2021 event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, according to NPR reports.
On the website from her failed secretary of state campaign, which is still live and the homepage of which has a headline reading, “Truth Matters,” Peters responded to the indictment, maintaining her innocence and alleging that the criminal pursuit is politically motivated.
“Using a grand jury to formalize politically-motivated accusations against candidates is [a] tactic long employed by the Democrat Party. Using legal muscle to indict political opponents during an election isn’t [a] new strategy, but it’s easier to execute when you have a district attorney who despises President Trump and any constitutional conservative like myself who continues to demand all election evidence be made available to the public,” she said in a statement.
This is a developing story that will be updated.