The winter season in the Roaring Fork Valley is great for skiers and snowboarders, but it leaves golfers out to dry. All the courses close, forcing valley residents to travel to Grand Junction, if not farther, to hit the links.
Kyle McGee, co-owner of Optimum Golf along with Brad Alston, is looking to change that.
On Saturday, the indoor golf company held a soft opening of its new Carbondale location, its first outside the Denver Metro area. At launch, the converted workshop space — most recently a CrossFit business — boasted two simulators utilizing infrared and photometric sensing with a projector system to enable golfers to play virtual versions of prestigious golf courses or practice their swings in a climate-controlled setting.
McGee said that there are no other businesses like it in the valley. He said some of the clubs have a simulator, but access is limited.
“If you do a survey of the other simulators in the area, there’s certainly nothing like this,” McGee said. “The big gist about the operation is we’re here for everybody. We want beginners, advanced players. The staff here will be trained to accommodate anyone and everyone to have a good time.”
It’s rudimentary now, with two simulators set up on the base floor and a homemade plywood counter. But the vision is much bigger, with an additional simulator, a full shop, club-fitting facility and big-screen TVs in the works to eventually more closely match the appearance of the three other locations in and around Denver.
McGee started the first Optimum Golf in 2019 in the Denver area, adding two more facilities, most recently in the River North Art District in 2021. A former hockey player, he experienced a career-ending injury and was advised by a friend to try a driving range. After one swing, he caught the bug. He traded in all of his hockey equipment and got a basic golf setup.
Roughly 10 years later, he’s a teaching pro and a PGA member, aiming to provide a service that introduces new people to golf and develops players’ skills.
Like the other Optimum locations, McGee is seeking to add teachers to provide lessons. The shop will also provide club-fitting services in house, as well as a merchandise store. It will be outside food-and-drink friendly, and McGee said Optimum is in the process of applying for a beer-and-wine license.
The tracking system used at Optimum gives feedback on ball travel distance, speed, spin and launch angles. It also tracks the club face, giving instant data on swing path and ball contact. The system allows for training at different altitudes, which alter a ball’s flight and distance. Users can bring their own clubs and balls.
Outside of pure data collection, it allows playing rounds of golf at “every course you’d want to play,” McGee said, though they may have different names than the one you know. He added he’s hoping to add local courses, namely River Valley Ranch, into the platform.
The goal isn’t to replace outdoor golf on a course, McGee said, but to provide cheaper access to the game.
Rental rates for the simulators run from $25 for a half hour and $50 for a full hour, with potential for a discounted rate through April. McGee said it takes an average person about 45 minutes to play 18 holes on a simulator.
“You don’t have to be rich, you don’t have to be a scratch golfer, and that’s kind of what we’re about,” McGee said. “It’s about golf for everyone. Access for all. Fifty dollars to play 18 holes at Augusta or Pebble Beach.”
The Carbondale location was originally intended to launch in November last year, but saw it delayed due to some logistical issues. In February, it’ll be open Wednesday through Sunday. Starting hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. McGee is aiming for a proper opening on March 1. It’s located at 826 Colorado Highway 133, in between Ragged Mountain Sports and Budget Tires in Carbondale.
More information, including booking, is available at TheOptimumGolf.com.