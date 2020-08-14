Impatient commercial truck drivers bucking the 35-foot vehicle limit on Independence Pass since the Grizzly Creek Fire closed Interstate 70 in both directions Monday are hardly the only reason Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo had in lobbying to close the the winding mountain road — in fact, there were potentially 50,000 others.
“The problem is volume, if I could make it as clear as possible,” DiSalvo said during a biweekly Thursday afternoon community update, adding that he had been in contact with the Colorado Department of Transportation of Gov. Jared Polis’ office when considering the indefinite closure.
“CDOT said there could be up to 50,000 cars a day that pass the Copper Mountain exit [which accesses Independence Pass],” he said. “That’s a lot of volume for a two-lane, narrow, mountain road. Even if it’s 20% of that, 10,000 cars a day is an unsustainable amount to travel the pass and through Aspen without causing major impact.”
Additionally, he continued, potential evacuation logistics were a factor in the decision.
“Right now, it’s an unpredictable fire. Because of the winds and the inability to contain it, I think I would rather have Independence Pass left closed and open for emergency egress for Pitkin County if needed,” he said. “It really is a perfect storm. Trucks are not the only problem — it is the sheer volume.”
Gusty winds and record-level drought conditions have officials on particularly high alert — on Thursday, the Grizzly Creek Fire had blown up to more than 6,250 acres. Stage 2 fire restrictions go into effect Friday, banning all fires on public or private property, as well as outdoor smoking. I-70 remains closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, and in addition to Independence Pass, Cottonwood Pass has also been closed to manage traffic.
But, DiSalvo — whose inbox was flooded with input from the public about the Independence Pass cutoff — stressed Thursday that reasonable exceptions had been made in terms of allowing some access to the Leadville and backcountry connector.
“It is open to bicyclists and commercial vendors that work up there — some backcountry guides, some river rafting and people with local licenses that live on either side of the closure,” he said. “If you live in Leadville and you’re a stone mason and need to get to Aspen to work, of course you’ll be allowed to go.”
Pitkin County Public Information Officer Tracy Trulove sympathized with inconvenienced travelers, especially given her professional history as the former CDOT regional communications manager.
“We know this is painful when I-70 closes — we see it all the time. It’s all about the safety of the community,” she said, adding that COtrip.org and the Grizzly Creek Facebook page remain the most up-to-date online havens of information. “I know that’s hard to take; with where we’re at with COVID, it’s been a tough couple of months.”
Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald echoed the sentiment about the compounding effects of a wildfire during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The last thing we need right now with COVID is a wildfire. Resources are spread thin. Everything is more complicated with COVID,” she said. “We’re asking the public to do their part. Everyone needs an evacuation and sheltering plan. Talk about your likely evacuation routes. Pack an emergency bag in advance. What’s your family communication plan? What’s your pets plan? None of these things are difficult to do if you do it in advance — if you wait until the fire is bearing down on you, it’s almost impossible to act quickly.”
More immediately, residents in north Glenwood Springs should be prepared for pre-evacuation orders, especially as a new fire spot was identified about a mile east of the Shoshone Power Plant that was the focus of firefighting efforts Thursday. That evening, the city issued increased restrictions on water usage, particularly banning watering lawns until Saturday and implementing every-other-day schedules thereafter.
“Excess water usage can drop the water storage levels in a water tank which means less water at that moment for firefighting use. Please keep water consumption to a minimum in your household or business,” a Glenwood Springs press release stated. “Items to consider are shorter showers, less or no bathtub filling, no filling of pools, dish washers set on the water saving mode, less frequent washing machine loads, minimum car washing, etc.”
Pitkin County breathes a little easier, at least regarding COVID-19
Pitkin County has gone five days without reporting a new COVID-19 case, epidemiologist Josh Vance reported Thursday.
That’s in large part thanks to the multi-pronged containment efforts, he noted, but not reason for complacency.
“I don’t want to make any assumptions about this data,” he said. “I think nationally, some states are starting to see a decline, so we’re not seeing new cases coming from other areas. We’ve also had a statewide mask mandate in place for about a month now, and we’ve also tightened up some restrictions in the Roaring Fork Valley, as well. So I think it’s a combination of factors that we’re seeing that has been contributing to our reduction in case counts.
“COVID is still here; we know we still have it in the community,” he continued. “The virus is definitely still here even though we haven’t seen cases in the last few days, so I just want to make that clear.”
Pitkin County Public Health also rolled out its “Coronameter” on the website, a new graphical representation meant to convey to the public at which level of caution officials feel is warranted for the area, based on the most recent data.
While Aspen Valley Hospital’s metrics feel comfortable to the leadership team there, the fact that more than a third of cases cannot be directly traced — instead relegated to community spread as the exposure point — continues to be concerning, Pitkin County Public Health’s Justine Celli said Thursday.
“Right now we are in the cautious phase, on the verge of concern,” she said.
However, “concern” doesn’t necessarily mean panic.
“Some of the sector-specific changes will vary based on the data we’re seeing. If we were to move to the level three concern, that doesn’t necessarily mean that all restaurants and businesses will have to close immediately,” Celli said.