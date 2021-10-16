The gates to Independence Pass reopened Friday afternoon after having been closed since Tuesday due to winter weather.
According to CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thacher, crews had been working to remove heavy snow from portions of the roadway, particularly on the western side of Independence Pass.
“Snow tends to collect in drifts on the west side based on how the wind often blows,” Thatcher said. “It’s piled up more on the western side than the eastern side.”
Independence Pass reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday after recording more than several inches of snow earlier this week.
Reaching heights of more than 12,000 feet, Independence Pass’ narrow roadway generally closes for the winter season between late October and early November and doesn’t reopen again until Memorial Day. Last year, the pass closed for the winter season on Nov. 13 and on Oct. 28 in 2019 — the earliest closure in the last ten years.
When the two-lane highway shut down earlier this week, some people thought it was for the season due to erroneous CDOT messaging. On Tuesday, COtrip, which alerts motorists to traffic conditions throughout the state, reported that Independence Pass had closed — and would remain that way — “until May 5, 2022 at about 12:00 PM MDT.”
Digital messaging near Highway 82 also incorrectly stated that Independence Pass had closed for the season.
Earlier this week, Thatcher said the new edition of COtrip had been “tremendously popular” with users but had also experienced a few errors that still needed to be corrected — the Independence Pass messaging being one of them.
CDOT has made clear that it never intended to close Independence Pass for the season earlier this week, rather just temporarily as crews cleared snow.
It isn’t immediately clear when the scenic roadway will close for good this season. According to Tom Renwick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Grand Junction, the next chance of snow for the Indy Pass area will come Monday into Tuesday. However, the weather system appears to be traveling more to the north and may not impact Pitkin County as much as originally anticipated.
“It is trending to the north, and when that starts to happen it kind of keeps sticking to its guns, as it were. So, I’ll say there’s a chance Monday night into Tuesday [for snow] but it really doesn’t, right now, look like it’s any significant amount — a couple of inches, maybe,” Renwick said.
Following a slight chance of precipitation early next week, Renwick said the extended forecast for Indy Pass looked clear.